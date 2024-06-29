SA's Lucas Camporeale and Vic Metro's Jagga Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when South Australia hosts Vic Metro at Alberton Oval from 10.05am ACST (10.35am AEST) 

SA will be led by midfield star Sid Draper, Adelaide father-son prospect and tall forward Tyler Welsh, and Carlton father-son duo Ben and Lucas Camporeale

Vic Metro's top prospects are largely in the midfield, where Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes will all be hoping to push their case as first-round selections in this year's Telstra AFL Draft. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection, while small forward Isaac Kako has enjoyed a strong championhips to date and is tied to Essendon as a Next Generation Academy prospect.  

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania). 

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time. 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name
1 Ryan Lane-Ellis
2 Lucas Camporeale (dvc)
3 Ben Camporeale (dvc)
4 Ned Bowman
5 Evan Bradley
6 Benny Barrett
7 Sid Draper (c)
8 Kade Herbert
9 Louie Montgomery
11 Phoenix Hargrave (dvc)
13 Dakota Sterzl
15 Matthew LeRay
16 Angus Clarke
17 Jacob Newton
18 Rome Burgoyne
22 Jett Hasting
23 Harry Dodd
24 Dyson Sharp
25 Charlie Nicholls
26 Harry Ramm
27 Ned Atkinson
28 Tate Delmenico
31 Thomas McKay
34 Jacob Sheean
40 Alex Dodson
41 Charlie West
42 Tyler Welsh

VIC METRO

No Player Name
1 Isaac Kako
2 Jayden Nguyen
3 Jesse Dattoli
5 Damon Hollow
7 Harrison Oliver
8 Murphy Reid
9 Jagga Smith
10 Levi Ashcroft
11 Christian Moraes
13 Cody Anderson
14 Nash King
15 Tom Gross
16 Lucca Grego
17 Zak Johnson
20 Bailey McKenzie
21 Lennox Hofmann
22 Harry Armstrong
23 Archie Ludowyke
24 Josh Smillie
26 Luke Trainor
32 Adrian Cole
33 Louis Emmett
35 Thomas Sims
4 Joshua Dolan (emg)
34 Lucas Tovey (emg)
40 Brodie Findlay (emg)