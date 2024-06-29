SA's Lucas Camporeale and Vic Metro's Jagga Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships continue on Sunday when South Australia hosts Vic Metro at Alberton Oval from 10.05am ACST (10.35am AEST)

SA will be led by midfield star Sid Draper, Adelaide father-son prospect and tall forward Tyler Welsh, and Carlton father-son duo Ben and Lucas Camporeale.

Vic Metro's top prospects are largely in the midfield, where Josh Smillie, Jagga Smith, Murphy Reid, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes will all be hoping to push their case as first-round selections in this year's Telstra AFL Draft. Key defender Luke Trainor is another to watch as a potential early selection, while small forward Isaac Kako has enjoyed a strong championhips to date and is tied to Essendon as a Next Generation Academy prospect.

U18s SCORES AND STATS Check out our new U18s match centre

Learn More U18s: South Australia v Vic Metro

The championships will be played through May, June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The Allies are the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament last year for the first time.

U18s LATEST All you need to know about the Marsh AFL U18 Championships

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

No Player Name 1 Ryan Lane-Ellis 2 Lucas Camporeale (dvc) 3 Ben Camporeale (dvc) 4 Ned Bowman 5 Evan Bradley 6 Benny Barrett 7 Sid Draper (c) 8 Kade Herbert 9 Louie Montgomery 11 Phoenix Hargrave (dvc) 13 Dakota Sterzl 15 Matthew LeRay 16 Angus Clarke 17 Jacob Newton 18 Rome Burgoyne 22 Jett Hasting 23 Harry Dodd 24 Dyson Sharp 25 Charlie Nicholls 26 Harry Ramm 27 Ned Atkinson 28 Tate Delmenico 31 Thomas McKay 34 Jacob Sheean 40 Alex Dodson 41 Charlie West 42 Tyler Welsh

VIC METRO