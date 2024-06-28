The Allies host Vic Metro in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Girls National Championships on Saturday

Mackenzie Williams and Emma McDonald. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships begin on Saturday when the Allies host Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney from 11am AEST.

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> WATCH ALLIES v VIC METRO LIVE FROM 11am AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The tournament begins with the Allies-Vic Metro clash and will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

ALLIES

No Player Name 1 Mischa Barwin 2 Marika Carlton 3 Emma Stark 6 Imogen Brown 7 Taylor Smith 8 Kalliopi Gikas 9 Ashley Patton 10 Ella Parker 11 Lucy Thompson 12 Amelie Prosser-Shaw 13 Tatyana Perry 15 Ava Read 16 Priya Bowering 21 Taya White 22 Mackenzie Williams 23 Emma Juneja 24 Amelia Martin 25 Harriet Bingley 27 Ellie Veerhuis 28 Isla Wiencke 29 Ellie Hall 35 Imogen Brown 38 Eva Harris 39 Madeleine Quinn 14 Lauren Bull (emg)

VIC METRO