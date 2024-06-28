Mackenzie Williams and Emma McDonald. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships begin on Saturday when the Allies host Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney from 11am AEST. 

Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.

>> WATCH ALLIES v VIC METRO LIVE FROM 11am AEST ON SATURDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW 

The tournament begins with the Allies-Vic Metro clash and will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.

Next generation of AFLW talent on show as championships kick off
LIVE from 11am AEST

U18 Girls: Allies v Vic Metro

ALLIES

No Player Name
1 Mischa Barwin
2 Marika Carlton
3 Emma Stark
6 Imogen Brown
7 Taylor Smith
8 Kalliopi Gikas
9 Ashley Patton
10 Ella Parker
11 Lucy Thompson
12 Amelie Prosser-Shaw
13 Tatyana Perry
15 Ava Read
16 Priya Bowering
21 Taya White
22 Mackenzie Williams
23 Emma Juneja
24 Amelia Martin
25 Harriet Bingley
27 Ellie Veerhuis
28 Isla Wiencke
29 Ellie Hall
35 Imogen Brown
38 Eva Harris
39 Madeleine Quinn
14 Lauren Bull (emg)

VIC METRO

No Player Name
1 Abbey Vicino
3 Maggie Mahony
4 Charlotte Brewer
5 Stasia Stevenson
6 Sierra Grieves
7 Georgia Knight
8 Lou-Lou Field
10 Kyla Forbes
12 Molly Paterson
13 Zoe Hargreaves
14 Sophie McKay
15 Sarah Poustie
17 Holly Ridewood
18 Sienna Tallariti
19 Chloe Bown
20 Georgie Brisbane
21 Grace Belloni
23 Evie Parker
25 Daisy Flockart
26 Emma McDonald
27 Josephine Bamford
31 Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb
32 Zara Neuwirth
9 Amelie Gladman (emg)
16 Scout Howden (emg)
24 Jade McLay (emg)