THE 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships begin on Saturday when the Allies host Vic Metro at Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney from 11am AEST.
Nine games will be played over the coming June, July and August, with the Allies (ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania), Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro, and Western Australia all competing.
The tournament begins with the Allies-Vic Metro clash and will close on Saturday, August 24 with a match between South Australia and Western Australia.
All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Girls National Championships can be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and AFL Live Official App, with full match scores and stats available in our match centre.
ALLIES
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Mischa Barwin
|2
|Marika Carlton
|3
|Emma Stark
|6
|Imogen Brown
|7
|Taylor Smith
|8
|Kalliopi Gikas
|9
|Ashley Patton
|10
|Ella Parker
|11
|Lucy Thompson
|12
|Amelie Prosser-Shaw
|13
|Tatyana Perry
|15
|Ava Read
|16
|Priya Bowering
|21
|Taya White
|22
|Mackenzie Williams
|23
|Emma Juneja
|24
|Amelia Martin
|25
|Harriet Bingley
|27
|Ellie Veerhuis
|28
|Isla Wiencke
|29
|Ellie Hall
|35
|Imogen Brown
|38
|Eva Harris
|39
|Madeleine Quinn
|14
|Lauren Bull (emg)
VIC METRO
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Abbey Vicino
|3
|Maggie Mahony
|4
|Charlotte Brewer
|5
|Stasia Stevenson
|6
|Sierra Grieves
|7
|Georgia Knight
|8
|Lou-Lou Field
|10
|Kyla Forbes
|12
|Molly Paterson
|13
|Zoe Hargreaves
|14
|Sophie McKay
|15
|Sarah Poustie
|17
|Holly Ridewood
|18
|Sienna Tallariti
|19
|Chloe Bown
|20
|Georgie Brisbane
|21
|Grace Belloni
|23
|Evie Parker
|25
|Daisy Flockart
|26
|Emma McDonald
|27
|Josephine Bamford
|31
|Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb
|32
|Zara Neuwirth
|9
|Amelie Gladman (emg)
|16
|Scout Howden (emg)
|24
|Jade McLay (emg)