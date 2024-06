Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Nat Fyfe is tackled by Isaac Heeney in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Fremantle is the real deal after stunning win over Sydney

- Brownlow great v Brownlow hope: Why Fyfe was so important

- Don't give up on Gold Coast's finals chances

- Are the Essendon wobbles starting to appear?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.