More than 33,000 fans have had their say on the best players, coaches and commentators in the game

Marcus Bontempelli ahead of the Western Bulldogs' game against North Melbourne in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli is the best player in the AFL, Craig McRae is the top coach and opinion is divided on the best commentators and pundits in the game, according to footy fans.

Over the past two weeks, there has been more than 33,000 responses to AFL.com.au's Footy Fan Survey, which asked a broad range of questions about the game, its rules and its future.

Western Bulldogs skipper Bontempelli was a clear winner as the best player in the League right now, winning 41 per cent of the vote to be well clear of Collingwood's Nick Daicos (21 per cent) and Sydney's Isaac Heeney (14 per cent), who were the only other players to get more than five per cent.

When asked which player 21 years and under would be the better player in five years, Daicos was a clear winner with 45 per cent of the vote ahead of West Coast young gun Harley Reid (26 per cent).

Premiership coaches McRae (31 per cent) and Sydney's John Longmire (21 per cent) were the clear favourites as the best coach, with Michael Voss (10) and Chris Scott (nine) also getting some support.

Craig McRae applauds Collingwood fans after his side's one-point win over North Melbourne in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

When it comes to television commentators, Fox Footy's Anthony Hudson was out in front with 23 per cent of the vote, while Channel 7 duo Brian Taylor (17) and James Brayshaw (15) rounded out the top three.

Opinion was split regarding the best expert commentator on TV, with Channel 7 pair Luke Hodge (15 per cent) and Matthew Richardson (13) at the top and Fox Footy's Jason Dunstall (12) and Nathan Buckley (10) the only other pundits to crack double figures.

A total of 33,189 people had their say in the 2024 AFL.com.au Footy Fan Survey, which is now closed. Click back to AFL.com.au on Wednesday as we reveal more results

Who is the best player in the AFL right now?

Marcus Bontempelli - 41 per cent

Nick Daicos - 21 per cent

Isaac Heeney - 14 per cent

Patrick Cripps - 5 per cent

Errol Gulden - 4 per cent

Chad Warner - 4 per cent

Charlie Curnow - 3 per cent

(nine players had 2 per cent and under)

Which of these players, who are all 21 years and under, will be the best player in five years?

Nick Daicos - 45 per cent

Harley Reid - 26 per cent

Sam Darcy - 9 per cent

Will Ashcroft - 6 per cent

Jason Horne-Francis - 4 per cent

Harry Sheezel - 3 per cent

George Wardlaw - 3 per cent

(three players had 2 per cent and under)

Who is the best coach in the AFL?

Craig McRae - 31 per cent

John Longmire - 21 per cent

Michael Voss - 10 per cent

Chris Scott - 9 per cent

Sam Mitchell - 7 per cent

Justin Longmuir - 6 per cent

Brad Scott - 4 per cent

(11 coaches had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite play-by-play commentator on TV?

Anthony Hudson - 23 per cent

Brian Taylor - 17 per cent

James Brayshaw - 15 per cent

Dwayne Russell - 9 per cent

Matt Hill - 8 per cent

Luke Darcy - 6 per cent

Mark Howard - 5 per cent

Alister Nicholson - 4 per cent

(4 commentators had 3 per cent and under)

Who is your favourite expert commentator on TV?

Luke Hodge - 15 per cent

Matthew Richardson - 13 per cent

Jason Dunstall - 12 per cent

Nathan Buckley - 10 per cent

David King - 8 per cent

Dale Thomas - 7 per cent

Joel Selwood - 5 per cent

Jonathan Brown - 4 per cent

Dermott Brereton - 4 per cent

Eddie Betts - 4 per cent

Gerard Healy - 4 per cent

(7 commentators had 3 per cent and under)