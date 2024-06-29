Harvey Langford in action during a 2024 Marsh U18 Boys National Championships game on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DANDENONG Stingrays pair Harvey Langford and Cooper Hynes were pivotal for Vic Country as it held off a fast-finishing Western Australia in Saturday's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash.

Vic Country travelled to Perth to claim an 11-point win, with Hynes' two goals and 20 disposals and Langford's 28-disposal and five-clearance effort crucial in the 11.11 (77) to 9.12 (66) result.

The pair were rested last week in the Coates Talent League but stepped up for Vic Country, with Langford's hot form through the midfield continuing and showing himself as a first-round pick, while power medium forward Hynes had presence and impacted the game particularly in the second half.

Vic Country captain Tobie Travaglia had 19 disposals in a controlling performance off half-back while Ollie Warburton (22 disposals) and Jack Ough (21) were also busy for the winners.

Tall forward Jack Whitlock, viewed as a likely first-round selection, kicked two points but had 18 disposals in a good showing, while small forward pair Joe Berry and Jasper Alger again showed real excitement with two goals each. In his first game for Vic Country, Alix Tauru's marking exploits were evident in defence as his stocks rise.

Vic Country, which recorded 51 inside-50s to 35, led from start to finish but Western Australia will rue some missed chances late after kicking 2.8 to 1.3 in the last term.

It saw Western Australia close its four-game championships with one win, however across the carnival the side performed more than competitively and unearthed some draft prospects beyond top-liner Bo Allan, who had 22 disposals and seven tackles against Vic Country.

Hugh Boxshall collected 21 disposals and a goal, while crafty goalkicker Hamish Davis continued his run of hitting the scoreboard with 3.3 from 15 disposals. Tough midfielder Luke Urquhart had six clearances, while Cody Curtin, the younger brother of last year's top draftee Daniel, had 17 disposals. Curtin is eligible for the 2025 draft.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1.2 4.2 7.4 9.12 (66)

VIC COUNTRY 2.2 5.6 10.8 11.11 (77)

Goals

Western Australia: Davis 3, Walley 2, Boxshall, Gerryn, Rodriguez, Rohr

Vic Country: Alger 2, Berry 2, Hynes 2, Burmeister, Day-Wicks, Duursma, Faull, Stevens