GWS coach Adam Kingsley addresses another loss as the Giants' season threatens to derail

Harry Perryman after GWS's loss to Adelaide in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley is alarmed at his club's scoring woes.

The Giants have slipped to ninth on the ladder after a 13.16 (94) to 12.6 (78) away loss to Adelaide on Saturday night.

Kingsley's charges have lost five of their past seven games amid a notable scoring decline.

GWS banked 78 points in the loss to the Crows, following returns of 75, 73, 79, 78 and 41 points in prior matches.

"We've got to be more efficient going forward, we're not going to win too many games scoring 78 points," Kingsley said.

"Some guys (forwards) are out of form and not quite clicking as what they have either in the early part of the year or last year.

"But system-wise we need to get to work.

"We have got opportunities, plenty of opportunity to score - 52 inside 50s (against Adelaide) and we could only muster up 18 shots at goal.

Adam Kingsley looks on during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's our ability in the contest to be able to win it but also to provide better options ahead of the ball."

Kingsley was also concerned by the Giants conceding seven consecutive goals to Adelaide in a 20-minute burst in the second term.

"We have moments where it looks good and we can use the ball well, we defend well, stoppage is good," he said.

Callum Brown is tackled during the round 16 match between Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"But then we have too many moments ... where it's not.

"The disconnect was around the contest again. We were just badly beaten in the ground ball game, they outworked us in that second quarter.

"Unfortunately, we're conceding runs of goals that we're unable to minimise at this point in time so we've got to continue to work on trying to fix that."