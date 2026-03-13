Michael Sellwood during the Western Bulldogs Official Team Photo Day at Whitten Oval, February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of the Western Bulldogs' Michael Sellwood.

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- Sellwood's upbringing in Perth, growing up in a family of nine siblings and being home schooled

- His move to Aquinas College in WA in high school and the path that shaped his footy journey

- The ride from being taken in last year's mid-season draft to a VFL premiership with Footscray in a matter of months

- Sellwood's AFL dream was realised after making his debut against Brisbane in Opening Round

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