IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of the Western Bulldogs' Michael Sellwood.
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- Sellwood's upbringing in Perth, growing up in a family of nine siblings and being home schooled
- His move to Aquinas College in WA in high school and the path that shaped his footy journey
- The ride from being taken in last year's mid-season draft to a VFL premiership with Footscray in a matter of months
- Sellwood's AFL dream was realised after making his debut against Brisbane in Opening Round
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