The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG

Patrick Dangerfield and Jordan De Goey. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has been dealt a blow with Patrick Dangerfield to miss Thursday night's huge clash against Collingwood at the MCG.

Dangerfield hurt his hip in last week's win over Melbourne, but has been managed for the blockbuster encounter against the Pies.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Jack Martin comes in for the Cats, who have surprisingly opted against recalling Sam De Koning, listing the defender among their emergencies.

De Koning, who has played 17 games this season, was expected to return after being a late withdrawal last week due to illness.

The Magpies have named gun midfielder Jordan De Goey, who has been under a cloud, also due to illness.

They will be without Brayden Maynard (knee/hamstring), with Lachie Schultz returning from an ankle injury.

Learn More 28:00

But there is no room for Sam Swadling, who was unlucky to be dropped for last week's win over Adelaide.

The Pies (11-1-7) have won six games in a row and sit eighth on the ladder, one spot above the Cats (11-8).

THURSDAY, JULY 30

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Schultz

Out: B.Maynard (knee/hamstring)

GEELONG

In: J.Martin

Out: P.Dangerfield (managed)