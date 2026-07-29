GEELONG has been dealt a blow with Patrick Dangerfield to miss Thursday night's huge clash against Collingwood at the MCG.
Dangerfield hurt his hip in last week's win over Melbourne, but has been managed for the blockbuster encounter against the Pies.
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Jack Martin comes in for the Cats, who have surprisingly opted against recalling Sam De Koning, listing the defender among their emergencies.
De Koning, who has played 17 games this season, was expected to return after being a late withdrawal last week due to illness.
The Magpies have named gun midfielder Jordan De Goey, who has been under a cloud, also due to illness.
They will be without Brayden Maynard (knee/hamstring), with Lachie Schultz returning from an ankle injury.
But there is no room for Sam Swadling, who was unlucky to be dropped for last week's win over Adelaide.
The Pies (11-1-7) have won six games in a row and sit eighth on the ladder, one spot above the Cats (11-8).
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: L.Schultz
Out: B.Maynard (knee/hamstring)
GEELONG
In: J.Martin
Out: P.Dangerfield (managed)