Tyson Stengle celebrates one of his four goals in Geelong's clash with Port Adelaide in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has confirmed a new five-year deal for in-demand free agent Tyson Stengle, committing him to the Cats until the end of the 2029 season.

As reported in Inside Trading on Saturday, the star small forward had been the subject of significant rival interest and offers but has committed his future to the Cats.

Stengle, who kicked three goals in Saturday night's win over Essendon, has kicked 31 goals in 15 games this season.

"We are thrilled Tyson has recommitted to the Cats. Tyson continues to show his talent and brilliance on-field and we look forward to watching him continue to flourish as a person and footballer," Cats footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

"He is much loved by his teammates and the broader club, and we love what he contributes to our football program.

"At only 25 we are excited to see what Tyson can achieve in the future and we know our members and fans will continue to enjoy watching him represent the Geelong Football Club."

As an unrestricted free agent, because he had previously been delisted in the AFL, Stengle was able to walk to any club with the Cats not having the chance to match a rival free agency offer.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Richmond and then moved to Adelaide, kicked 53 goals and was an All-Australian in his first season with the Cats in 2022, including kicking four goals in the Grand Final win over Sydney.