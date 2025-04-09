ADELAIDE is the overwhelming favourite among our experts to win the opening match of Gather Round, but Damian Barrett is going against the grain and picking Geelong to cause an upset.
Meanwhile, no one is giving hometown heroes Port Adelaide a chance against a red-hot Hawthorn in a rematch of their spicy semi-final last season, with five other teams also receiving no tips.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
But in some good news for Carlton and Melbourne fans, your teams are both expected to win their first matches of the season.
Check out the R5 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
CHAD WINGARD
Adelaide - eight points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 28
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 27
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 27
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide - 20 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 27
GEMMA BASTIANI
Adelaide - seven points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 26
MATTHEW LLOYD
Adelaide - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 26
SARAH OLLE
Adelaide - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 26
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 7
Total: 25
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 19 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 25
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 24
CALLUM TWOMEY
Adelaide - 12 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 24
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - two points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Last week: 6
Total: 23
TOTALS
Adelaide 11-1 Geelong
Collingwood 5-7 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast
Carlton 12-0 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Brisbane
Melbourne 7-5 Essendon
Richmond 0-12 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 0-12 Hawthorn