ADELAIDE is the overwhelming favourite among our experts to win the opening match of Gather Round, but Damian Barrett is going against the grain and picking Geelong to cause an upset.

Meanwhile, no one is giving hometown heroes Port Adelaide a chance against a red-hot Hawthorn in a rematch of their spicy semi-final last season, with five other teams also receiving no tips.

But in some good news for Carlton and Melbourne fans, your teams are both expected to win their first matches of the season.

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - eight points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 7
Total: 28

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 7
Total: 27

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn

Last week: 7
Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 20 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 7
Total: 27

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - seven points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 26

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 15 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 7
Total: 26

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 26

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 7
Total: 25

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 19 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 25

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 13 points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 12 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Essendon
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 24

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - two points
Sydney
Gold Coast
Carlton
Brisbane
Melbourne
Fremantle
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn 

Last week: 6
Total: 23

TOTALS

Adelaide 11-1 Geelong
Collingwood 5-7 Sydney
North Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast
Carlton 12-0 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Brisbane
Melbourne 7-5 Essendon
Richmond 0-12 Fremantle
St Kilda 0-12 Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide 0-12 Hawthorn