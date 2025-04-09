Our footy experts have made the call on round five

ADELAIDE is the overwhelming favourite among our experts to win the opening match of Gather Round, but Damian Barrett is going against the grain and picking Geelong to cause an upset.

Meanwhile, no one is giving hometown heroes Port Adelaide a chance against a red-hot Hawthorn in a rematch of their spicy semi-final last season, with five other teams also receiving no tips.

But in some good news for Carlton and Melbourne fans, your teams are both expected to win their first matches of the season.

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - eight points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 28

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 13 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 27

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - 22 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 27

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 20 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 27

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - seven points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 26

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 15 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 26

SARAH OLLE

Adelaide - 22 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 26

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 7

Total: 25

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 19 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 25

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 13 points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 12 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Essendon

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 24

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - two points

Sydney

Gold Coast

Carlton

Brisbane

Melbourne

Fremantle

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Last week: 6

Total: 23

TOTALS

Adelaide 11-1 Geelong

Collingwood 5-7 Sydney

North Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast

Carlton 12-0 West Coast

Western Bulldogs 0-12 Brisbane

Melbourne 7-5 Essendon

Richmond 0-12 Fremantle

St Kilda 0-12 Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide 0-12 Hawthorn