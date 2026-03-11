Hit hard by injury and suspension, the Lions will welcome back a favourite son against Sydney

Lincoln McCarthy during the match simulation between Brisbane and Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST two years after his last AFL game – and after two knee reconstructions – Lincoln McCarthy will play for Brisbane this Saturday night against Sydney at the SCG.

The 32-year-old first ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in round eight 2024 before suffering the same cruel injury 10 months later in an intraclub at the end of last season.

McCarthy pushed to get back for last year's finals series, but it was ultimately decided that the risk was too great, before he secured an extension for 2026.

Now McCarthy will return to Chris Fagan's team for the trip to New South Wales after being close to selection in Opening Round.

Brisbane has been forced to make four changes after Harris Andrews (three-game ban), Zac Bailey (one game) and Darcy Gardiner (one game) were suspended out of the loss to the Western Bulldogs, while Hugh McCluggage strained his calf.

McCarthy played in the 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood and is one of the driving motivators for the three-peat in 2026, given he is one of the few senior players without a premiership medal.

Lincoln McCarthy is congratulated by Lachie Neale after kicking a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The South Australian endured a nightmare injury run at Geelong before he made the move to Brisbane at the end of 2018 at the same time as his close mate Lachie Neale.

McCarthy played 122 of 126 games in a remarkable turnaround before his career stalled again in May 2024.

After Kiddy Coleman returned last weekend after playing just one game since the 2023 Grand Final, now McCarthy gets his chance to lock in a spot in the 23.