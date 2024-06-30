Murphy Reid is rising up draft boards after a best-on-ground performance for Vic Metro in Sunday's Marsh Under-18 Champs match

Murphy Reid in action during the U18 Marsh National Championships match on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF MURPHY Reid has been rushed so far in this year's Marsh Under-18 Championships, then we're yet to see it.

But Reid is certainly rushing further up draft boards after a best-on-ground effort for Vic Metro in its 15.11 (101) to 7.7 (49) win over South Australia on Sunday at Alberton Oval.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA v VIC METRO Full match coverage and stats

The smooth and composed midfielder backed up his strong start to the carnival with three goals from 31 disposals and eight clearances to stamp his claims as a top-10 pick. It lifts his average to 26 disposals across three games for Metro so far.

With his deft kicking, calm centre clearances and elite decision-making, Reid produced his best game yet to all but lock himself in as an under-18 All-Australian at the end of the championships.

The Sandringham Dragon wasn't alone, though, with his club teammate Harry Armstrong another standout for the Metro side as it continued its unbeaten run in the carnival. Armstrong, a left-footed key forward, kicked three goals in an impressive display in attack to show his strengths as an athletic tall.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Welsh works into game after cool collect and snap Tyler Welsh roars after landing a crafty major in the third term

00:42 Reid all about it: Murphy musters more gold Murphy Reid produces a handy double in the third term to bring his tally up to three goals in the contest

00:52 Armstrong’s strong term brings tally to three Harry Armstrong displays some solid aerial work to notch two more majors in the third term

05:51 U18 Boys National Champs Highlights: SA v Vic Metro South Australia and Victoria Metro clash in the 2024 Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys

Christian Moraes had his best game of the championships with two goals and 22 disposals, while the hard-working Tom Gross (26 disposals), Levi Ashcroft (33 disposals, one goal) and Jagga Smith (23) were also consistent in their midfield performances.

Livewire small forward Isaac Kako was also brilliant at stages with two goals from 17 disposals, including a special outside-of-the-boot kick late in the game to put the icing on Metro's win.

South Australia was competitive in the contest through to half-time, when it trailed by eight points at half-time, but was blown away in the second half as Metro kicked nine goals to two after the main break.

Learn More 05:51

In South Australia's final game of the championships, with Ben Camporeale leading the way with 29 disposals, while Sid Draper had 19 disposals and four clearances, including a brilliant piece of play with several efforts that led to a goal for his team.

Phoenix Hargrave (21 disposals) and Kade Herbert (19) were also busy throughout, while bottom-ager Dyson Sharp kicked a goal from 14 disposals with five clearances. Ruckman Alex Dodson started strongly in the ruck and was important in the first half and small forward Benny Barrett was lively with a goal from 10 disposals.

If Vic Country beats the Allies next week in their clash in Brisbane, then the championship will be decided in the final round game between Metro and Country on Sunday, July 14.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.2 5.5 7.6 7.7 (49)

VIC METRO 3.2 6.7 11.8 15.11 (101)

GOALS

South Australia: Atkinson, Barrett, Bowman, Dodson, Sharp, Welsh, West

Vic Metro: Armstrong 3, Reid 3, Kako 2, Moraes 2, Ashcroft, Dattoli, Ludowyke, McKenzie, Sims