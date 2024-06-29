STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
The VFLW finals series begins this weekend, with reigning premier Port Melbourne heading on an away trip to Box Hill in an elimination final on Saturday. There are two matches on Sunday: North Melbourne v Essendon in an elimination final, followed by a huge qualifying final between first and second Williamstown and Western Bulldogs.
It's a full slate of matches in the VFL as teams begin to sort themselves out in the run home to the finals. Southport, Footscray, Brisbane and Box Hill are among the teams in action on Saturday, with top-of-the-table Werribee travelling to face Sydney on Sunday, while Geelong meets Sandringham to round out the weekend's action.
Peel Thunder will look to consolidate top spot on the WAFL ladder when it hosts Subiaco, while East Perth takes on South Fremantle in a massive top-four battle on Saturday. Sunday is also set to be huge, with Swan Districts facing West Coast, and East Fremantle taking on Claremont.
And in the SANFL, Norwood and Glenelg will be out to maintain their places at the top of the ladder against South Adelaide and Adelaide, respectively, while North Adelaide meets Woodville-West Torrens and Sturt takes on West Adelaide.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14
Saturday, June 29
Southport v Greater Western Sydney, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.05am AEST
Brisbane v Coburg, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST
Frankston v Gold Coast, Kinetic Stadium, 12.05pm AEST
Northern Bullants v Casey Demons, Genis Steel Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST
North Melbourne v Footscray, Arden Street Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST
Sunday, June 30
Richmond v Carlton, Swinburne Centre, 12pm AEST
Sydney v Werribee, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Geelong v Sandringham, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals W1
Saturday, June 29
Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST
Sunday, June 30
North Melbourne v Essendon, Arden Street Oval, 1pm AEST
Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round 12
Saturday, June 29
Port Adelaide v Central District, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST
North Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v West Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST
Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.20pm ACST
Sunday, June 30
South Adelaide v Norwood, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round 13
Saturday, June 29
Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST
Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST
East Perth v South Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
Sunday, June 30
Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 1.10pm AWST
East Fremantle v Claremont, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST