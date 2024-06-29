You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Nate Caddy in action during the R15 match between Essendon and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFLW finals series begins this weekend, with reigning premier Port Melbourne heading on an away trip to Box Hill in an elimination final on Saturday. There are two matches on Sunday: North Melbourne v Essendon in an elimination final, followed by a huge qualifying final between first and second Williamstown and Western Bulldogs.

It's a full slate of matches in the VFL as teams begin to sort themselves out in the run home to the finals. Southport, Footscray, Brisbane and Box Hill are among the teams in action on Saturday, with top-of-the-table Werribee travelling to face Sydney on Sunday, while Geelong meets Sandringham to round out the weekend's action.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

Peel Thunder will look to consolidate top spot on the WAFL ladder when it hosts Subiaco, while East Perth takes on South Fremantle in a massive top-four battle on Saturday. Sunday is also set to be huge, with Swan Districts facing West Coast, and East Fremantle taking on Claremont.

And in the SANFL, Norwood and Glenelg will be out to maintain their places at the top of the ladder against South Adelaide and Adelaide, respectively, while North Adelaide meets Woodville-West Torrens and Sturt takes on West Adelaide.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, June 29

Southport v Greater Western Sydney, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.05am AEST

Brisbane v Coburg, Brighton Homes Arena, 12.05pm AEST

Frankston v Gold Coast, Kinetic Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Casey Demons, Genis Steel Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Essendon v Collingwood, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Footscray, Arden Street Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, June 30

Richmond v Carlton, Swinburne Centre, 12pm AEST

Sydney v Werribee, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Geelong v Sandringham, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, finals W1

Saturday, June 29

Box Hill v Port Melbourne, Box Hill City Oval, 11.30am AEST

Sunday, June 30

North Melbourne v Essendon, Arden Street Oval, 1pm AEST

Williamstown v Western Bulldogs, DSV Stadium, 2pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 12

Saturday, June 29

Port Adelaide v Central District, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v West Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.20pm ACST



Sunday, June 30

South Adelaide v Norwood, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, June 29

Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST

East Perth v South Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

Sunday, June 30

Swan Districts v West Coast, Steel Blue Oval, 1.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Claremont, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.30pm AWST