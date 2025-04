Darcy Fogarty celebrates a goal for Adelaide against North Melbourne in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- How can the Geelong stop the power forwards of the Crows?

- Geelong regenerating its midfield without being forced to rebuild

- How will Shai Bolton be received against his old side

- Brad Scott has a plea message for AFL HQ on coaching

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts