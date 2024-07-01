St Kilda and Max King have been in discussions over a long-term contract extension

Max King looks dejected after a loss in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has been in discussions with Max King on a contract extension that would see him join the group of longest-signed players in the competition.

Debate is swirling on King's future at the Saints after a goalless display against Port Adelaide on Sunday, with the key forward having kicked 19 goals from 12 games this season.

King is signed for another two years at the Saints, through to the end of 2026, when he will be a restricted free agent.

But it is understood talks have been ongoing on the potential of a longer-term extension.

If King was to commit early to an extension, it would be his 'free agency' type of deal, when the in-demand players generally sign at least five more years and usually six or above for the key signings.

Max King celebrates during the round eight match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Already this year, Hugh McCluggage (seven years), Andrew McGrath (six years), Will Hayward (five years), Ollie Florent (five years), Todd Marshall (five years) and Blake Hardwick (five years) have signed on bigger deals in their free agency seasons.

Late last year Connor Rozee, who was selected by Port Adelaide in the same draft as St Kilda grabbed King, signed an eight-year extension through to the end of 2032, which was essentially taking in his two years to free agency and then the six after that as his main career contract.

Getting in ahead of the deal would allow the Saints to structure the contract and front-end it while the club has salary cap space in its build.

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd, who coached King and his twin brother Ben at Haileybury College, told AFL.com.au on Monday that King should pursue rival options.

"I think it'd be a great chat for both St Kilda and Max to have at the end of the year, whether they think it'd be best for him to part company with them," Lloyd said on AFL.com.au's Access All Areas.

"I'd say he's irreplaceable because who are they going to replace him with? But I think from Max's point of view, he'd have to consider whether he moves on and tries to leave St Kilda. They might not let him go, but it certainly should be a consideration for him.

"He's been frustrated because he hasn't achieved what he would have liked out of the game so far as a 24-year-old."

King has played 83 games and kicked 159 goals for the Saints since being the No.4 pick in 2018.