Which players should we consider based on their upcoming games?

Sam Walsh celebrates a goal for Carlton against Richmond in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS luxury trade season for plenty of AFL Fantasy Classic coaches.

Making upgrades in your team is still the play. That is, turning a rookie or a mid-priced player into a premium is the first port of call, but it is coming to a point of the season that some premium players are being moved on for those with better upcoming match ups.

Calvin's Scale of Hardness crunches the numbers on which teams are easy and hard to face in Fantasy.

Fremantle plays against Richmond this week. Carlton players posted big scores with Nic Newman (143) and Sam Walsh (132) having big days. Could we see Caleb Serong and Luke Ryan post massive scores? Their run continues after the Tigers match-up.

The Giants look to have a favourable fixture while the Suns might be up against it over the last eight rounds of the season for Fantasy points.

Calvin also suggests you shouldn't forget about the taggers. He looks at who might cop attention this round and which players are worth monitoring if they go to your players.

Plenty of questions are answered on the latest episode of The Traders' AFL Fantasy Podcast with Roy offering elite trade advice, Warnie with all the news and the trio offering plenty of fun ahead of round 17.

In this episode …

1:00 - "You can't take your foot off the pedal".

3:00 - Jye Caldwell and Lachie Whitfield were great trade in targets for Warnie and Roy.

6:30 - Calvin wasn't happy with his vice-captain and captain this week.

9:05 - There was a change at the top this week in the race to the Toyota HiLux.

10:00 - Oliver Dempsey gained his third five votes in four games for the Michael Barlow Medal.

12:15 - Why did Zac Fisher get subbed out?

19:00 - Colby McKercher kicked two goals and scored 87 in the VFL.

25:50 - Cal discusses his Scale of Hardness.

30:20 - After the tag this week, Lachie Whitfield has a dream run.

35:00 - Where will the tags go in round 17?

39:10 - Can we pick Tom Stewart with his midfield role?

42:30 - Fremantle has a great match up this week and Caleb Serong is on Roy's radar.

49:40 - Early trades.

Questions from social media

54:20 - Can we trade Jack Crisp?

57:15 - Who is the best ruck for the run home?

1:02:00 - What should we do with Hayden Young after scoring 37?

1:05:15 - Thoughts on Nic Newman as a POD.

