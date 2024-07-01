Sam Flanders' return to the midfield brought significant reward for Gold Coast against Collingwood

Sam Flanders in action during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFTER being beaten by Fremantle's midfield a week earlier, Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick added one 'new' face to his team on-ball mix that took down Collingwood on Saturday night.

After throwing Sam Flanders into the middle for the final quarter of the loss to the Dockers, with instant results, Hardwick went back to the well for the entire game against the Magpies.

The role is not new to Flanders, he was drafted in 2019 as a midfielder and spent the majority of his games there prior to this season, but in 2024, Hardwick moved him to half-back to help the Suns' ball movement.

He won't be there again any time soon if Saturday night is an indication.

Learn More 06:59

Flanders finished with 33 disposals, a match-high 15 of them contested, six clearances and a goal in an influential performance.

Vice-captain Noah Anderson said Flanders was a "joy" to play alongside.

"He's super connected and really predictable with how he plays," Anderson said following a light training run on Monday.

"You know what you're going to get from him.

"His contested game is really good, he's got really fast feet, similar to Touk a little bit around there, and moves really well.

"His high-speed numbers are off the chart, he can run all day as well, so he's got a pretty good profile."

Noah Anderson and Sam Flanders celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Although not buying into where Flanders should play long-term, Anderson said: "I'm happy with him in the midfield with me".

"We needed a bit of run and composure off half-back, so that's what he gave us there and then we needed him in the midfield and that's what he gave us."

Anderson said the 11-point victory over the Magpies was one of the best of his career.

Gold Coast will look to break its winless run on the road against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.