The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 16 games are in

Jordan Boyd looks on during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON defender Jordan Boyd has copped a one-game ban for front-on contact against Richmond's Rhyan Mansell on Sunday afternoon.

Boyd collected Mansell late in the game at the MCG and while the Tigers forward ducked his head into the contest, he was able to play out the game.

The Match Review Officer has graded the incident careless conduct, high contact and medium impact, which has led to a one-game ban for Boyd.

It means he will miss Carlton's game against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

In the only other charges from the Sunday games, Carlton's Nic Newman and Richmond's Liam Baker have been fined for wrestling.