Jarrod Berry celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarrod Berry has turned his back on free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Lions.

Berry, who was set to be a restricted free agent at season's end, has recommitted to Brisbane, with AFL.com.au's Inside Trading having reported in April that a multi-year deal had been put forward to the 26-year-old.

It comes a month after Berry's close friend Hugh McCluggage also re-signed with the Lions.

"It is a pretty awesome moment, super proud of my journey so far and being able to stick with the one club is pretty special to me," Berry said.

"It was nice to see the club put their faith in me, and I’ll be here for a little bit longer.

"The people, the friendships, and bonds I've formed over the eight years I have been here and the people outside of the club that support me has been tremendous.

"It was pretty easy for me to not want to leave, and I feel like I've built a life up here and it's been pretty good, so I am excited about the future."

Berry, taken with pick No.17 in the 2016 draft, has played 148 games for Brisbane and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

He is averaging 21.3 disposals, 4.3 tackles and 2.9 clearances per game this year.

"It's people and players like 'Bez' that help make the Brisbane Lions Football Club what it is, so to have him staying for another five years is fantastic," Lions general manager of football Danny Daly said.

"On the training track and in games he is someone that works hard and gives their absolute all for their teammates, even if that means sacrificing their own game.

"Then off the field is a great bloke and very popular person around our club that we love having here.

"We are thrilled with what 'Bez' has contributed to the Brisbane Lions since being drafted and we look forward to what he continues to do for our club."