JORDAN Boyd has succeeded in his bid to overturn his one-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.
The Carlton defender was originally sanctioned for forceful front-action contact against Richmond's Rhyan Mansell during Sunday's contest at the MCG, with the sanction downgraded to a fine.
The Tribunal outcome means he will play in the Blues' clash against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.
The Mansell incident was originally assessed as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact, but downgraded to low impact in a marathon four-hour Tribunal hearing.
Mansell had gathered the ball in the last term of Carlton's 61-point win when Boyd collected him.
The Tigers forward ducked his head as he moved towards Boyd and the defender's stomach caught him.
Mansell was given a free kick for high contact and managed to play out the game.