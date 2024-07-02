Carlton's Jordan Boyd has faced the AFL Tribunal to appeal his one-game ban for forceful front-on contact

Jordan Boyd looks on during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JORDAN Boyd has succeeded in his bid to overturn his one-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Carlton defender was originally sanctioned for forceful front-action contact against Richmond's Rhyan Mansell during Sunday's contest at the MCG, with the sanction downgraded to a fine.

The Tribunal outcome means he will play in the Blues' clash against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night.

Learn More 00:36

The Mansell incident was originally assessed as careless conduct, high contact and medium impact, but downgraded to low impact in a marathon four-hour Tribunal hearing.

Mansell had gathered the ball in the last term of Carlton's 61-point win when Boyd collected him.

The Tigers forward ducked his head as he moved towards Boyd and the defender's stomach caught him.

Mansell was given a free kick for high contact and managed to play out the game.