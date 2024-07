Melbourne will wear black armbands in their round 17 game in honour of Clyde Laidlaw, who passed away this week

QUADRUPLE premiership player Clyde Laidlaw has passed away, with Melbourne to wear black armbands in his honour during Sunday's match against West Coast.

Hailing from Portland, Laidlaw played in four premierships - 1955, 1956, 1959 and 1960 - and was a much-loved figure around the Melbourne Football Club.

Playing 124 games and kicking 59 goals, Laidlaw missed the 1958 premiership with a thigh injury but received an Outstanding Service Award in 1959.

Laidlaw retired at the end of the 1962 season.