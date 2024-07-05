Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge give a rundown on 33 players who have decisions to make on their futures

Dylan Shiel, Daniel Rioli and Tom Barrass. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is now just three months away and a host of players are weighing up their future.

On this week's episode of Gettable, trade and draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge gave a rundown on more than 30 players who have a decision to make on where they will be playing in 2025.

Read what Cal and Riley have to say below or watch them break it down in this week's episode of Gettable.

Harry Perryman

There's been lots of talk about the Giants free agent throughout this year. The Hawks are interested and sent a delegation up there to meet him, but Port Adelaide has been strongly in the race and the Giants also have five years on the table. The Hawks look behind them at this stage, with Josh Battle and Bailey Smith bigger priorities at the moment. It's going to take a strong offer to get him out of the Giants. Adelaide probably isn't in the mix here.

Harry Perryman in action during GWS' clash with West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Daniel

The All-Australian has two years to go on his deal at the Dogs and he's going to have to find a suitor to get him out of there. At the moment, there's no indication of where that could be so his future remains up in the air.

Caleb Daniel ahead of the Western Bulldogs' clash with Gold Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Chad Warner

This one is more for next year than this one, but there is interest from Fremantle and also West Coast right now. There's been contact between the clubs directly with Warner this season, but he's a watch for 2025 when his current contract at the Swans comes to an end.

Adam Tomlinson

The defender has been back in the Melbourne side over the past couple of weeks in its backline. He has been looking for opportunities in the past but is now out of contract and an unrestricted free agent so looms as a readymade option for 2025.

Adam Tomlinson in action during the match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at the MCG in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Barrass

It's so hard to get the best key defenders and this man is one of the best. The Bulldogs are coming hard with a deal worth more than $3 million over a long period of time. He's still contracted at the Eagles for three more years and they're in discussions on extending that as well. But a move is still in play and the Dogs need to be ready to pounce if he does decide to look at his options at the end of the year. Collingwood has had interest but is not expected to pursue further.

Mark Keane

The Irishman is a former Magpie who has continued to be linked to a return to Collingwood. But he is still contracted at the Crows so the Pies would have to give up something to get him.

Charlie Dixon is tackled by Mark Keane during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Daniel Rioli

The Tiger is contracted for three more years at Richmond, but the Suns have interest and have picks to use in a trade. It would take a good swathe of picks to get something across the line and given his contract status, Richmond can dictate which way this one goes. The Tigers could decide to load up on picks this year and get into the draft really heavily before Tasmania comes into the competition.

Daniel Rioli warms up ahead of the match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba in R10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Ainsworth

The Suns forward has a big decision to make as one of the few restricted free agents left available. He played one of the best games of his career last weekend for the Suns against Collingwood, so he's in terrific form at the moment. He has four years on the table from Gold Coast plus a trigger for a fifth season, but also Essendon are chasing really hard, as revealed on Gettable last month, with a five-year offer. Port Adelaide has had interest too, but it's expected Ainsworth either stays at the Suns or joins the Bombers.

Ben Ainsworth handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cam Zurhaar

This is a mysterious one. He has had a five-year deal on the table at North Melbourne since the start of this season, viewed to be worth around $700,000-$750,000 a year, but he hasn't really got into to the negotiation phase of that yet. The deal is still sitting there and other clubs are curious about where that one sits.

Dylan Shiel

The veteran has one year left on his deal at the Bombers, but he's as gettable as they come. He should look around and clubs might be more interested him this year, given he only has one year to go on his current deal as compared to two last year when he had interest in a move to St Kilda.

Dylan Shiel hunts the ball in Essendon's VFL Round 5 match against Collingwood at Victoria Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Liam Baker

This is the hottest ticket in town because West Coast has a long-term deal in front of him, as does Fremantle. Those deals are likely around the five-year mark. Richmond also has a long-term deal in front of him as well. Decision time is coming soon on which way he takes it.

Liam Baker celebrates during the round 12 match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, June 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Petty

One of the most fascinating contract situations in footy at the moment. He had that really strong interest from Adelaide last year, but he's a pre-agent and still contracted for one more year. He's been in better form recently but still has played his best as a defender. There's a few factors to this: is Adelaide as keen on him given he becomes a free agent in a year? Would Melbourne trade him knowing if he left in 2025 they would get a compensation pick? Is he going to join another club as a defender or stay as a forward at the Dees?

Harrison Petty celebrates a goal during the R15 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG on June 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Jack Carroll

The 21-year-old West Australian is out of contract at the Blues, so clubs have looked at him, including West Coast. But there's been no indication yet of where he'll end up in 2025 despite playing 11 games for the Blues this season.

Jack Carroll handballs during Carlton's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim English

The big ruck is getting closer and closer to signing his contract at the Bulldogs. It's expected he will sign off on this one reasonably soon. He's got a five-year deal in front of him and indications are he'll stay.

Tim English and Brodie Grundy compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Bryan

While Tim English looks likely soon be off the ruck merry-go-round, Nick Bryan is absolutely on it. He's got a year to go on his deal at the Bombers, but it hasn't been a breakthrough year for him so he might want an opportunity elsewhere. However, Adelaide is certain to make a big play for Sam Draper next year and Todd Goldstein is one of the oldest players in the competition, so Essendon has to be aware of what's coming up when looking at its ruck stocks.

Nick Bryan in action during Essendon's VFL clash against Collingwood on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Rotham

A new name to add to the mix. An unrestricted free agent who doesn't have an offer yet in front of him from the Eagles and there is some interest in him out there. That could be one that gets on the move in the next part of the season.

Josh Rotham competes with Rory Lobb during West Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Denver Grainger-Barras

Another uncontracted key defender, and we know how hard they are to get. He hasn't played a game this year because of a foot injury and his manager, Tom Seccull, told Gettable last month that he'll be looking to get into those discussions over the next couple of weeks. It's a big month or so for him.

Denver Grainger-Barras celebrates a goal during round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Stringer

It's the $650,000-$700,000 question - when does this one happen? Stringer is still unsigned at the Bombers and hasn't got an offer in front of him just yet. But it's likely that will happen by the end of the year, it's just a matter of how long the deal is. Two years is seen as the most likely option.

Isaac Cumming

The winger is back in the Giants side after calf and quad injuries over recent weeks and has been in solid form. As an unrestricted free agent clubs are going to come for him in the second half of the season.

Isaac Cumming celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between GWS and Collingwood at the MCG on September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alex Davies

Another new face to add to the mix. An Academy player from the Suns, he can't get a game at the moment given their midfield strength. He's a ball winner and most of the A-grade midfielders in the market have re-signed, so he's one that is getting interest and he's a lot more gettable this year than last year when he had a year to run on his deal.

Jhye Clark is tackled by Alex Davies during Geelong's loss to Gold Coast in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shai Bolton

The Tigers star is on a long-term contract and that's going to be the issue if he tries to get out of it or if Fremantle wants to rip him out of Richmond. The Dockers have three first-round selections to get something done, but it's seen as highly unlikely Richmond relent. Despite having some interest during the year at different times around heading back to Western Australia, he is contracted to the end of 2028.

Nic Martin and Shai Bolton during the round 11 match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Pete Ladhams

The giant Swan hasn't been spoken about on the ruck merry go round yet, but he's behind Brodie Grundy and playing some good VFL footy. Could he go to a third club? The former Port big man has a year to go on his current contract, so that makes it a little bit more challenging and whether the Swans would actually let him go. But there are clubs having a look at him to see if he could be the man, because there aren't too many rucks available this year.

Peter Ladhams gets a handball away in Sydney's match against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Haynes

An unrestricted free agent at the end of the year who wants to play on into 2025. If he doesn't stay at the Giants, it's likely he'll have a suitor given clubs wouldn't have to inherit his huge contract like they would have had to last year. It's a very different situation this time around.

Nick Haynes handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brandan Parfitt

An unrestricted free agent who could look to head elsewhere this year. He had some interest last year and started this season really well in the senior side for the Cats, but has dropped out of that in more recent times.

Matt Rowell tackles Brandan Parfitt during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory Lobb

The tall has still has two years left on his deal. He moved to the back line over the weekend and did really well, but other clubs have interest and the trade talk won't stop.

Rory Lobb kicks for goal during the R14 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on June 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Konstanty

A player people might not know too much of, but he was a top-20 pick two years ago at the Swans as a small forward. He is unsigned for next year, there are clubs looking at him and the sense is he's pretty gettable.

Jacob Konstanty during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Jack Lukosius

He's got two years to go on his contract at the Suns at good money but given Adelaide has been offering some big contracts in recent times, it wouldn't be a surprise if became a target. He looks more comfortable in attack and the feeling is it's his preference to stay up front.

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Owies

The interest in the small forward is now red hot from around the competition after Tyson Stengle re-signed at the Cats for another five years. The clubs who are after a small forward and were in the Stengle market have now moved their attention to Matt Owies as being someone who is potentially gettable at the end of the year. He is the third-highest goalkicker at the Blues this year, behind Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow.

Matt Owies celebrates a goal for Carlton against Geelong in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Joe Richards

The small forward got back into Collingwood's side last weekend and has shown good signs this year. But he is yet to start talks with the Magpies on a new deal so he's in the small forward market along with Owies.

Joe Richards celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Graham

An unrestricted free agent and a premiership player at the Tigers, we can expect talks will start to ramp up a little bit more at Richmond soon. Staying at the Tigers would be the likely scenario at the moment given the compensation pick wouldn't be drastic if he does leave. West Coast has been linked to him at stages throughout the year as a mature-age option.

Jack Graham in action during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Martin

Out of the side at the Blues at the moment as he battles another calf injury, Martin is expected to come back next week. Fremantle is a club that's had interest in him and will be on their radar among their group of targets.

Jack Martin celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Battle

A player who is wrestling with his decision. He's got six years on the table from Hawthorn, as revealed last week on Gettable, and also six years there from St Kilda to keep him at the footy club. He's an unrestricted free agent, so that means the Saints will get compensation for him, but they won't get an opportunity to match an offer for him. The holding off on signing for this long points to a potential departure and if that eventuated the watch would be on what level of compensation the Saints would get for him.

Josh Battle in action during the match between Brisbane and St Kilda at the Gabba in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Smith

One of the biggest names in the market this year. Out injured and is now back from his break in Europe, so it's likely there'll be a clear sign pretty soon on whether it's the Cats or the Hawks for him.