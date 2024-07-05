MELBOURNE has received a huge boost ahead of its clash against West Coast on Sunday, St Kilda has made five changes for its meeting with Sydney and Hawthorn has been dealt another blow.
The Demons welcome back Jake Melksham, Christian Salem and Jake Bowey for their encounter against the Eagles at the MCG.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
Melksham will play his first game since rupturing his ACL in round 24 last year, while Salem and Bowey return after missing last week's loss to Brisbane.
Kynan Brown and Adam Tomlinson have been omitted and Harrison Petty is out with a hamstring injury.
Important forward Jake Waterman has overcome a cut to the back of his knee to take his place for the Eagles, who welcome back Jack Williams and Jack Hutchinson in place of Matt Flynn (ankle) and Ryan Maric (omitted).
In other round 17 team news, Hawthorn will face Geelong on Saturday without forward Jack Ginnivan and Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Ash has been withdrawn from the Giants' squad for a meeting with Carlton.
The Saints have been forced into four of their five changes ahead of taking on the ladder-leading Swans at Marvel Stadium.
Max King (knee), Anthony Caminiti (ankle), Paddy Dow (ankle) and Riley Bonner (foot) are hurt and Tom Campbell has been dropped.
Dougal Howard, Ryan Byrnes, Mattaes Phillipou, Tim Membrey and Ben Paton come in.
The Swans have recalled Robbie Fox and Matt Roberts in place of Harry Cunningham (hamstring) and the omitted Caiden Cleary.
In the other game on Sunday, Brisbane has regained Jack Payne in place of Darragh Joyce as it prepares to host Adelaide, which has recalled Brodie Smith for the injured Will Hamill.
Already missing captain James Sicily (shoulder), Hawthorn will be without Ginnivan for Saturday's important clash against Geelong with the forward ruled out due to a minor hairline crack in his fibula. Seamus Mitchell has replaced him in the Hawks' squad.
Ginnivan is expected to return in the "coming rounds", the club said, although it is uncertain how many games the former Collingwood forward will miss.
Geelong made a change to its squad with Connor O'Sullivan replacing Rhys Stanley among the emergencies.
Ash (corked calf) will miss Greater Western Sydney's huge meeting with Carlton, with the half-back replaced by debutant Joe Fonti.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Melbourne v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Melksham, C.Salem, J.Bowey
Out: H.Petty (hamstring), K.Brown (omitted), A.Tomlinson (omitted)
Last week's sub: Kynan Brown
WEST COAST
In: J.Williams, J.Hutchinson
Out: M.Flynn (ankle), R.Maric (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ryan Maric
St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, R.Byrnes, M.Phillipou, T.Membrey, B.Paton
Out: M.King (knee), A.Caminiti (ankle), P.Dow (ankle), R.Bonner (foot), T.Campbell (omitted)
Last week's sub: Cooper Sharman
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, M.Roberts
Out: H.Cunningham (hamstring), C.Cleary (omitted)
Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary
Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Payne
Out: D.Joyce (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jaspa Fletcher
ADELAIDE
In: B.Smith
Out: W.Hamill (finger)
Last week's sub: Zac Taylor