The teams are in for Sunday's round 17 games, plus there's another casualty at the Hawks

L-R: Christian Salem, Riley Bonner, Jack Ginnivan. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has received a huge boost ahead of its clash against West Coast on Sunday, St Kilda has made five changes for its meeting with Sydney and Hawthorn has been dealt another blow.

The Demons welcome back Jake Melksham, Christian Salem and Jake Bowey for their encounter against the Eagles at the MCG.

Melksham will play his first game since rupturing his ACL in round 24 last year, while Salem and Bowey return after missing last week's loss to Brisbane.

Kynan Brown and Adam Tomlinson have been omitted and Harrison Petty is out with a hamstring injury.

Important forward Jake Waterman has overcome a cut to the back of his knee to take his place for the Eagles, who welcome back Jack Williams and Jack Hutchinson in place of Matt Flynn (ankle) and Ryan Maric (omitted).

In other round 17 team news, Hawthorn will face Geelong on Saturday without forward Jack Ginnivan and Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Ash has been withdrawn from the Giants' squad for a meeting with Carlton.

The Saints have been forced into four of their five changes ahead of taking on the ladder-leading Swans at Marvel Stadium.

Max King (knee), Anthony Caminiti (ankle), Paddy Dow (ankle) and Riley Bonner (foot) are hurt and Tom Campbell has been dropped.

Dougal Howard, Ryan Byrnes, Mattaes Phillipou, Tim Membrey and Ben Paton come in.

Tim Membrey celebrates a goal during the R12 match between St Kilda and West Coast at Optus Stadium on June 1, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Swans have recalled Robbie Fox and Matt Roberts in place of Harry Cunningham (hamstring) and the omitted Caiden Cleary.

In the other game on Sunday, Brisbane has regained Jack Payne in place of Darragh Joyce as it prepares to host Adelaide, which has recalled Brodie Smith for the injured Will Hamill.

Already missing captain James Sicily (shoulder), Hawthorn will be without Ginnivan for Saturday's important clash against Geelong with the forward ruled out due to a minor hairline crack in his fibula. Seamus Mitchell has replaced him in the Hawks' squad.

James Sicily is helped from the field injured during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ginnivan is expected to return in the "coming rounds", the club said, although it is uncertain how many games the former Collingwood forward will miss.

Geelong made a change to its squad with Connor O'Sullivan replacing Rhys Stanley among the emergencies.

Ash (corked calf) will miss Greater Western Sydney's huge meeting with Carlton, with the half-back replaced by debutant Joe Fonti.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Melbourne v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham, C.Salem, J.Bowey

Out: H.Petty (hamstring), K.Brown (omitted), A.Tomlinson (omitted)

Last week's sub: Kynan Brown

WEST COAST

In: J.Williams, J.Hutchinson

Out: M.Flynn (ankle), R.Maric (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ryan Maric

St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, R.Byrnes, M.Phillipou, T.Membrey, B.Paton

Out: M.King (knee), A.Caminiti (ankle), P.Dow (ankle), R.Bonner (foot), T.Campbell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Cooper Sharman

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, M.Roberts

Out: H.Cunningham (hamstring), C.Cleary (omitted)

Last week's sub: Caiden Cleary

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne

Out: D.Joyce (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jaspa Fletcher

ADELAIDE

In: B.Smith

Out: W.Hamill (finger)

Last week's sub: Zac Taylor