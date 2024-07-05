Essendon secures a much-needed 12-point victory over rivals Collingwood to move into third spot on the ladder

Andrew McGrath, Xavier Duursma and Jade Gresham celebrate a goal during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON withstood a typical late Collingwood push to hold on for a statement-making 12-point win at the MCG on Friday night.

Plenty had been made of the top-four Bombers' inability to beat a team in the top eight so far this season, but Essendon emphatically answered its critics with the 13.14 (92) to 12.8 (80) victory that moves them into third spot on the ladder.

Essendon skipper Zach Merrett kicked the first goal of the game before Collingwood responded with the next five - including three in three minutes to Jack Crisp - in an electric opening term.

Bombers forward Jake Stringer kicked his first and only goal of the game on the quarter-time siren to steady the onslaught and bring the margin back to 15 points.

Despite the worrying signs in the first quarter, the Bombers, led by Merrett, found a way to work themselves back into the game and were in complete control post-quarter time.

The Bombers captain had the ball on a string, registering 20 disposals and 10 score involvements in a blistering opening half, before finishing with 30 disposals, five clearances, 15 score involvements and a goal to be one of his side's best.

The Bombers led by as much as 31 points in the final quarter before Collingwood kicked three late goals to bring the margin back.

Magpies forward Brody Mihocek exited the game late in the fourth term with what the club said was a pectoral injury.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Magpies blow as Mihocek hurts pec Collingwood suffers an injury headache in the final term as Brody Mihocek appears to hurt his pec attempting to intercept the footy

00:38 Young Pie catches the eye with running ripper Harvey Harrison gives his side some hope in the final term with this quality finish on the burst

00:37 Cool and calm Pendles pops past for goal 200 Scott Pendlebury strides inside 50 and executes with poise to notch his 200th major in the AFL

00:57 Trusty Caddy rising to the challenge Bombers youngster Nate Caddy shows his exciting potential with a major and some handy involvements in the second term

00:51 Crisp goes absolutely crazy with three goals in three minutes Collingwood midfielder Jack Crisp catches fire like never before with a trio of majors in the first quarter

COLLINGWOOD 5.2 8.4 8.7 12.8 (80)

ESSENDON 2.5 6.8 10.12 13.14 (92)

GOALS

Collingwood: Crisp 3, Howe 2, Harrison 2, Kreuger 2, Mihocek, Pendlebury, Schultz

Essendon: Langford 2, Wright 2, Caddy, Caldwell, Draper, Duursma, Gresham, Guelfi, Jones, Merrett, Stringer

INJURIES

Collingwood: Mihocek (pectoral), Quaynor (leg)

Essendon: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Ned Long (replaced Charlie Dean in the third quarter)

Essendon: Nick Hind (replaced Nate Caddy in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 81,711 at the MCG