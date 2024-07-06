Gun midfielder Zak Butters and Power coach Ken Hinkley had an animated discussion during the win over the Bulldogs

Zak Butters kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has explained his exchange with gun midfielder Zak Butters during the Power's win over the Western Bulldogs.

During the Power's 48-point victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, Butters said he expected the AFL to examine his off-the-ball treatment.

POWER v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Butters and Hinkley had an animated discussion on the bench in the second quarter.

Asked about the exchange at half-time, Butters told Fox Footy: "Just about a bit of stuff off ball. I will let the AFL look at that."

Hinkley said he was telling Butters to "just stay calm".

"Stay in the moment, control what you can control – some stuff you can't control so move on and let's get on with it," Hinkley said post-match.

Learn More 06:10

"Conversations with Zak are always pretty intense on gameday, which is what I love about him – everything is on the line for him on gameday."

Butters has been a target of the Match Review Officer this season, copping some fines and also successfully challenging a one-match striking ban.

His increased volatility comes as some clubs opt to tag the brilliant playmaker.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:34 Full post-match, R17: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

06:10 Full post-match, R17: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Western Bulldogs

06:51 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs The Power and Bulldogs clash in round 17

00:45 JHF starts cooking up forward with flashy double Jason Horne-Francis contributes two majors in the third quarter as the Power continue to pile on the goals

00:54 From bad to worse with more wounded Dogs The Bulldogs suffer more pain with James O’Donnell and Harvey Gallagher left sore after some desperate plays at the footy

00:24 Power forward in MRO strife after this strike Mitch Georgiades lands himself in hot water after this off-the-ball incident with Nick Coffield

00:19 Big Bulldogs blow as Naughton ruled out with concussion The Dogs suffer a huge injury concern in the second quarter with Aaron Naughton ruled out of the game after being caught high by a swinging arm

00:32 How Sweet it is: Power ruckman earns first for club Port recruit Jordon Sweet celebrates with teammates after landing his first major in new colours against his former side

00:45 Bont breaks out the tricks in much-needed major Marcus Bontempelli executes a crafty kick to finally give the Dogs their first goal of the game

02:21 Rozee runs rampant with season-high 18 touches in term Power skipper Connor Rozee puts on an absolute clinic in the first quarter, gathering 18 disposals to notch the most possessions in a term for season 2024

00:45 Georgiades strikes gold twice with opening pair Mitch Georgiades gets off to a cracking start with the first two goals of the game

On Saturday, Hinkley substituted Butters in the third quarter – by then, the 23-year-old had collected 33 disposals and kicked a goal.

"Just looking after him," Hinkley said.

"He's had a really big year and he gives me too much, he gives you everything he's got, and sometimes you have got to look after him a little bit.

"He's that type of player that has been worn like a glove for a month."

Learn More 06:51

The ninth-placed Dogs could slip six premiership points outside the top eight by the end of the round ahead of fixtures against Carlton, Geelong and Sydney.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge acknowledged the difficult run ahead for his side.

Learn More 08:34

"It just reflects how difficult it is to maintain momentum for the whole year," Beveridge said of the ladder logjam.

"We can only focus on Carlton ... on paper or from ladder position, we have as difficult a stretch as most (can be)."