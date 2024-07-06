NORTH Melbourne has continued Gold Coast's nightmare on the road, beating them by four points in a cracking contest at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Kangaroos' pulsating 13.9 (87) to 12.11 (83) win is their second win of the season and their first in Melbourne since round one last year.
Apart from their two home wins in Darwin, Gold Coast remain winless away from Carrara.
Since his notorious criticism of Marvel Stadium when he was Richmond coach in 2021, Suns coach Damien Hardwick's record at the venue is eight losses and a draw.
The 11th-placed Suns could have broken into the top eight with a win, but adding to their woes they lost Touk Miller and Sam Day to injury during the match.
North star Luke Davies-Uniacke was mighty in the chaotic last term, showing great poise and almost kicking a superb goal on the run late in the game.
A Paul Curtis goal 17 minutes into the last quarter proved the match-winner.
After Wil Powell marked and goaled to bring the margin back to five points at the 25-minute mark, Mac Andrew won the centre square clearance and passed to Ben Ainsworth with 90 seconds left on the clock.
But Ainsworth's shot missed and North held on grimly for the win.
In his first game since a foot injury in round nine, Kangaroos newcomer Colby McKercher had 37 possessions in defence and Harry Sheezel also starred, while Nick Larkey kicked three goals.
Crucially, North won the clearances 45-29 against the Suns' talented midfield in a pulsating game that belied its billing of 11th versus last on the ladder.
The narrative around Gold Coast's problems on the road this season was fuelled when North kicked the opening three goals within six minutes.
Their opening barrage was highlighted by a clever long-range barrel kick off half-back from Tom Powell, which set up Liam Shiels for their third goal.
But the Suns hit back in a hurry, kicking the next five goals for a 12-point lead at quarter-time.
A scything run down the outer wing from Roos young gun McKercher resulted in Larkey's second goal, and North led by 14 points midway through the second term.
Ben King's mark and goal from an acute angle reduced that to seven points at the main break.
But Gold Coast suffered a massive blow early in the third term when Miller (wrist) was forced out of the game.
Day, who kicked two goals in the first term, also was out of the game for the final quarter with a lower leg injury.
After North Melbourne defender Kailan Dawson kicked his first goal in the second term - a booming shot from outside 50m - Suns young gun Mac Andrew also came up from defence and did the same in the third.
Andrew was prominent for the Suns, and Noah Anderson had 30 disposals.
The monkey remains on the Suns' back
Another road trip, another loss for Gold Coast. A week after the Suns claimed the biggest scalp of their season in Collingwood, they backed it up with a below-par performance against the Kangaroos. Their winless run on the road now extends back to round nine last season - a win over lowly West Coast. Apart from their two home wins in Darwin, the Suns remain winless away from Carrara this season and are a long way from the September threat they aspire to be.
Colby's comeback complete
Colby McKercher had a blistering start to his debut season before a foot injury in round nine put the handbrake on his year. But the young defender picked up where he left off in a brilliant comeback game. Along with fellow young gun Harry Sheezel, the No.2 pick was one of the Roos' best, finishing with a game-high 37 disposals, six marks and five score involvements. But the highlight? A blistering run down the wing in the second quarter, complete with four bounces, to set up a Nick Larkey goal.
Dawson's special first goal
There were plenty of memorable goals for the Kangas on Saturday, but it was Kallan Dawson's major that probably topped them all. The defender picked off a rushed kick out of a stoppage in North's attack to mark the ball right on the 50m arc, before calmly going back to slot the steadying goal – the first of his career. Dawson arrived at the Roos via the mid-season draft in 2022 and has played 13 games in the blue and white.
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 8.3 11.7 13.9 (87)
GOLD COAST 5.1 7.3 9.6 12.11 (83)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Teakle 2, Curtis, Davies-Uniacke, Dawson, Pink, Sheezel, Shiels, Xerri, Zurhaar
Gold Coast: Day 2, Long 2, Ainsworth, Anderson, Andrew, Flanders, Graham, King, Lukosius, Powell
BEST
North Melbourne: Sheezel, McKercher, Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, Powell, Larkey
Gold Coast: Anderson, Moyle, Rowell, Andrew, Flanders
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Gold Coast: Day (foot), Miller (wrist)
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Curtis Taylor (replaced Dylan Stephens in the fourth quarter)
Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey (replaced Touk Miller in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium