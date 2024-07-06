Last-placed North Melbourne stuns Gold Coast and keeps it out of the top eight with a four-point win

Kallan Dawson is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2024, Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has continued Gold Coast's nightmare on the road, beating them by four points in a cracking contest at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Kangaroos' pulsating 13.9 (87) to 12.11 (83) win is their second win of the season and their first in Melbourne since round one last year.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Apart from their two home wins in Darwin, Gold Coast remain winless away from Carrara.

Since his notorious criticism of Marvel Stadium when he was Richmond coach in 2021, Suns coach Damien Hardwick's record at the venue is eight losses and a draw.

The 11th-placed Suns could have broken into the top eight with a win, but adding to their woes they lost Touk Miller and Sam Day to injury during the match.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:14 Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 17

03:33 Last two mins: Suns’ surge falls short as Roos snag second win The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Gold Coast in round 17

00:33 Suns won't be denied as slick double brings them closer Ben Long nails a clever soccer major before Sam Flanders' cool finish from the stoppage

00:37 Tall Sun a big injury concern in close contest Sam Day appears to injure his hamstring on the stroke of three-quarter time

00:47 Electric Andrew breaks the lines and delights with maiden ripper Mac Andrew springs through traffic with a slick give-and-go and drills his first career major

00:33 Dawson swarmed as super strike brings wonderful moment Kallan Dawson roosts through his first career goal and his teammates come from everywhere

00:39 Roos get rolling as Pink beauty lifts North faithful Toby Pink curls through a wonderful finish as North Melbourne gains momentum

00:41 Lukosius gets ticking as big Sun starts sticking Jack Lukosius follows up and snaps with class after Sam Day clunks another big contested grab

00:55 Breathtaking Powell barrel an all-time assist Tom Powell launches an insane bomb from the centre to set up Liam Shiels' nice finish at pace

North star Luke Davies-Uniacke was mighty in the chaotic last term, showing great poise and almost kicking a superb goal on the run late in the game.

A Paul Curtis goal 17 minutes into the last quarter proved the match-winner.

After Wil Powell marked and goaled to bring the margin back to five points at the 25-minute mark, Mac Andrew won the centre square clearance and passed to Ben Ainsworth with 90 seconds left on the clock.

But Ainsworth's shot missed and North held on grimly for the win.

In his first game since a foot injury in round nine, Kangaroos newcomer Colby McKercher had 37 possessions in defence and Harry Sheezel also starred, while Nick Larkey kicked three goals.

Crucially, North won the clearances 45-29 against the Suns' talented midfield in a pulsating game that belied its billing of 11th versus last on the ladder.

The narrative around Gold Coast's problems on the road this season was fuelled when North kicked the opening three goals within six minutes.

Their opening barrage was highlighted by a clever long-range barrel kick off half-back from Tom Powell, which set up Liam Shiels for their third goal.

But the Suns hit back in a hurry, kicking the next five goals for a 12-point lead at quarter-time.

A scything run down the outer wing from Roos young gun McKercher resulted in Larkey's second goal, and North led by 14 points midway through the second term.

Ben King's mark and goal from an acute angle reduced that to seven points at the main break.

But Gold Coast suffered a massive blow early in the third term when Miller (wrist) was forced out of the game.

Day, who kicked two goals in the first term, also was out of the game for the final quarter with a lower leg injury.

After North Melbourne defender Kailan Dawson kicked his first goal in the second term - a booming shot from outside 50m - Suns young gun Mac Andrew also came up from defence and did the same in the third.

Learn More 00:47

Andrew was prominent for the Suns, and Noah Anderson had 30 disposals.

The monkey remains on the Suns' back

Another road trip, another loss for Gold Coast. A week after the Suns claimed the biggest scalp of their season in Collingwood, they backed it up with a below-par performance against the Kangaroos. Their winless run on the road now extends back to round nine last season - a win over lowly West Coast. Apart from their two home wins in Darwin, the Suns remain winless away from Carrara this season and are a long way from the September threat they aspire to be.

Colby's comeback complete

Colby McKercher had a blistering start to his debut season before a foot injury in round nine put the handbrake on his year. But the young defender picked up where he left off in a brilliant comeback game. Along with fellow young gun Harry Sheezel, the No.2 pick was one of the Roos' best, finishing with a game-high 37 disposals, six marks and five score involvements. But the highlight? A blistering run down the wing in the second quarter, complete with four bounces, to set up a Nick Larkey goal.



"That was Boomer Harvey like." 💨



Colby McKercher's top speed is QUICK.#AFLNorthSuns pic.twitter.com/dNBqjRXDOC — AFL (@AFL) July 6, 2024

Dawson's special first goal

There were plenty of memorable goals for the Kangas on Saturday, but it was Kallan Dawson's major that probably topped them all. The defender picked off a rushed kick out of a stoppage in North's attack to mark the ball right on the 50m arc, before calmly going back to slot the steadying goal – the first of his career. Dawson arrived at the Roos via the mid-season draft in 2022 and has played 13 games in the blue and white.

Learn More 00:33

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 8.3 11.7 13.9 (87)

GOLD COAST 5.1 7.3 9.6 12.11 (83)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 3, Teakle 2, Curtis, Davies-Uniacke, Dawson, Pink, Sheezel, Shiels, Xerri, Zurhaar

Gold Coast: Day 2, Long 2, Ainsworth, Anderson, Andrew, Flanders, Graham, King, Lukosius, Powell

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, McKercher, Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, Powell, Larkey

Gold Coast: Anderson, Moyle, Rowell, Andrew, Flanders

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Gold Coast: Day (foot), Miller (wrist)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Curtis Taylor (replaced Dylan Stephens in the fourth quarter)

Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey (replaced Touk Miller in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium