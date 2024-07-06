The Power have found form in a huge win over the Bulldogs

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide captain Connor Rozee has led a midfield mauling of the Western Bulldogs in a pivotal 48-point victory for the Power.

Rozee's sizzling 18-disposal opening quarter propelled Port to a 15.12 (102) to 8.6 (54) win on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

The skipper finished with 36 touches, seven clearances and one goal and his vice-captain Zak Butters gathered 33 touches and also kicked a goal before being rested and substituted.

Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (30 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) also feasted to help Port improve to 10-6.

00:45 JHF starts cooking up forward with flashy double Jason Horne-Francis contributes two majors in the third quarter as the Power continue to pile on the goals

00:54 From bad to worse with more wounded Dogs The Bulldogs suffer more pain with James O’Donnell and Harvey Gallagher left sore after some desperate plays at the footy

00:19 Big Bulldogs blow as Naughton ruled out with concussion The Dogs suffer a huge injury concern in the second quarter with Aaron Naughton ruled out of the game after being caught high by a swinging arm

00:32 How Sweet it is: Power ruckman earns first for club Port recruit Jordon Sweet celebrates with teammates after landing his first major in new colours against his former side

00:45 Bont breaks out the tricks in much-needed major Marcus Bontempelli executes a crafty kick to finally give the Dogs their first goal of the game

02:21 Rozee runs rampant with season-high 18 touches in term Power skipper Connor Rozee puts on an absolute clinic in the first quarter, gathering 18 disposals to notch the most possessions in a term for season 2024

00:45 Georgiades strikes gold twice with opening pair Mitch Georgiades gets off to a cracking start with the first two goals of the game

By half-time the trio had a whopping 64 disposals and 17 clearances between them, and Mitch Georgiades kicked four goals to create a match-defining 44-point lead.

Georgiades finished with five majors and Jason Horne-Francis booted three.

Rozee fired with an instant classic of an opening term: 18 disposals at 83 per cent efficiency, five clearances and two tackles.

Butters (14 touches) and Wines (13) completed the onball domination, and Georgiades cashed in with two majors in two minutes to set an ominous early tone.

The Bulldogs didn't score until the 21st minute when Sam Darcy missed a set shot. Teammate Jamarra Ugle-Hagan sprayed another from just 15 metres soon after and Port led 5.2 to 0.2 at quarter-time.

Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli – who had only eight first-half disposals and 21 for the game – broke his side's goal drought early in the second term.

But Port remained in control with five goals to three, with Georgiades slotting his fourth on the half-time siren for a 10.5 to 3.3 scoreline.

The Dogs' woes were compounded when Aaron Naughton was substituted with concussion, the key forward hurt when blocked behind play by Brandon Zerk-Thatcher.

Port, with Horne-Francis kicking two goals and missing another set shot, extended its lead to 52 points at three-quarter time.

The Bulldogs belatedly outscored the Power four goals to three in the final term.

Bontempelli, Tim English and Rhylee West scored two majors each and Adam Treloar had a match-high 38 disposals.

But the ninth-placed Dogs could slip six premiership points outside the top eight by the end of the round ahead of fixtures against Carlton, Geelong and Sydney.

Power skipper sets the tone

If Port wanted to make an early statement, it got it from captain Connor Rozee in a dominant first quarter. Rozee had 18 disposals, seven contested possessions, five clearances and two tackles as he took complete control through the middle. He finished the game with 36, eight tackles and a goal.

Dog's day done in second quarter

The Bulldogs were dealt a huge blow in the second term, when Aaron Naughton was substituted due to a concussion. A swinging arm from Brandon Zerk-Thatcher caught Naughton high before he was later substituted. The forward hadn't had a touch of the ball before his day came to an early end. The Dogs also lost James O'Donnell to concussion later in the match.

Port forward set to face MRO scrutiny

As Tom Liberatore tried to lift the Dogs, a scuffle broke out on the wing during the second quarter. Just as it seemed set to end, Mitch Georgiades struck Nick Coffield high and gave away a free kick. Given it was an off-the-ball incident, Georgiades – who starred with five goals – is likely to face scrutiny from the Match Review Officer.

PORT ADELAIDE 5.2 10.5 12.8 15.12 (102)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 3.3 4.4 8.6 (54)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 5, Horne-Francis 3, Wines, Sweet, Rozee, Narkle, Lord, Byrne-Jones, Butters

Western Bulldogs: West 2, English 2, Bontempelli 2, McNeil, Freijah

BEST

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Butters, Georgiades, Wines, Horne-Francis, Zerk-Thatcher

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore, Treloar, Bontempelli, English

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Naughton (concussion), O'Donnell (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Francis Evans (replaced Zak Butters in the fourth quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Joel Freijah (replaced Aaron Naughton in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval