Scans have confirmed the extent of Pies forward Brody Mihocek's pectoral injury

Brody Mihocek is seen injured during the match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has been dealt a massive blow with forward Brody Mihocek set to miss the rest of the home and away season with a ruptured pectoral tendon.

Mihocek suffered the injury during the Magpies' 12-point loss to Essendon at the MCG on Friday night.

Scans on Saturday confirmed a ruptured pectoral tendon, with Mihocek to have surgery in the coming days.

The Pies said the 31-year-old was set to miss the rest of the home and away season.

"This is disappointing news for Brody who is set to miss the remainder of the home and away season," Collingwood general manager of football Brendon Bolton said.

"It is unfortunate for Brody who has already spent some time on the sidelines this season.

"Brody is a resilient person, and we have no doubt he and our high-performance team will be proactive in taking every step possible to ensure the best recovery.

"He is expected to have surgery in the coming days and our program will continue to support him through this next period."

It is another blow for the Magpies, who fell to an 8-6-2 record after their loss to the Bombers.

Collingwood has endured a difficult season on the injury front, with the likes of Mason Cox (knee), Jamie Elliott (vascular), Beau McCreery (calf), Dan McStay (knee), Tom Mitchell (foot) and John Noble (concussion) all sidelined.

Mihocek has been the Pies' leading goalkicker in each of the past five seasons.

He has kicked 19 goals in 11 games this year, with his 2024 potentially over.

Collingwood faces another huge clash against Geelong at the MCG on Friday night.