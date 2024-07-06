Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE was barely troubled as it strolled past Richmond by 51 points to move to third place on the ladder.

On the back of Josh Treacy's five goals, the Dockers extended their lead at every change to run away with a 16.9 (105) to 7.12 (54) victory at Optus Stadium.

But the win could come at a cost with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed off with concussion.

Luke Jackson stepped into the breach and performed admirably, though Tigers ruck Toby Nankervis was superb with 26 disposals, a goal and 36 hitouts.

With Caleb Serong kept relatively quiet by Jack Graham, Andrew Brayshaw starred with 35 touches and a major, while Hayden Young kicked two goals and had 24 disposals.

Shai Bolton booted four of Richmond's seven goals for the game in a rare positive for the visitors.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:43

    Frederick flashes through and adds to party

    Michael Frederick delivers a cool snap as the Dockers continue to pile on the goals

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Shai in the sky: Balta to Bolton

    Noah Balta does brilliantly to keep the footy in play before setting up Shai Bolton for a sizzling speccy

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Big Docker blow as Darcy ruled out with concussion

    Fremantle suffers a worrying injury concern with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed out of the contest after colliding with a teammate’s knee

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Brayshaw bobs up to beat the buzzer

    Andrew Brayshaw flashes through shortly before the half-time siren to snare another goal for the Dockers

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Young springs up for snazzy snap

    Hayden Young delivers a clever effort as the Dockers break away

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Towering Treacy tears up first term with three

    Josh Treacy proves a dangerous target for the Dockers in the opening quarter with a trio of goals

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Tigers turn up early as Bolton breaks away

    Richmond applies some solid pressure to force the turnover and earn the opening goal of the game

    AFL

FREMANTLE   4.3   7.5   13.6   16.9 (105)
RICHMOND   2.0   3.5   5.8   7.12 (54)   

GOALS 
Fremantle: Treacy 5, Frederick 2, Walters 2, Young 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Chapman, O'Meara, Switkowski
Richmond: Bolton 4, Mansell, Nankervis, Taranto 

BEST
Fremantle: Treacy, Brayshaw, Young, Jackson, Ryan, Serong, Johnson  
Richmond: Nankervis, Bolton, Rioli, Hopper, Taranto,  

INJURIES
Fremantle: Darcy (concussion), Draper (groin) 
Richmond: Nil 

SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Michael Walters (replaced Sean Darcy at half-time) 
Richmond: Sam Banks (replaced Jacob Blight in the third quarter) 

Crowd: 42,690 at Optus Stadium 