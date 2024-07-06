Richmond sits bottom of the ladder after falling to an in-form Fremantle

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE was barely troubled as it strolled past Richmond by 51 points to move to third place on the ladder.

On the back of Josh Treacy's five goals, the Dockers extended their lead at every change to run away with a 16.9 (105) to 7.12 (54) victory at Optus Stadium.

But the win could come at a cost with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed off with concussion.

Luke Jackson stepped into the breach and performed admirably, though Tigers ruck Toby Nankervis was superb with 26 disposals, a goal and 36 hitouts.

With Caleb Serong kept relatively quiet by Jack Graham, Andrew Brayshaw starred with 35 touches and a major, while Hayden Young kicked two goals and had 24 disposals.

Shai Bolton booted four of Richmond's seven goals for the game in a rare positive for the visitors.

ALL THE HIGHTLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Frederick flashes through and adds to party Michael Frederick delivers a cool snap as the Dockers continue to pile on the goals

00:39 Shai in the sky: Balta to Bolton Noah Balta does brilliantly to keep the footy in play before setting up Shai Bolton for a sizzling speccy

00:27 Big Docker blow as Darcy ruled out with concussion Fremantle suffers a worrying injury concern with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed out of the contest after colliding with a teammate’s knee

00:29 Brayshaw bobs up to beat the buzzer Andrew Brayshaw flashes through shortly before the half-time siren to snare another goal for the Dockers

00:41 Young springs up for snazzy snap Hayden Young delivers a clever effort as the Dockers break away

00:51 Towering Treacy tears up first term with three Josh Treacy proves a dangerous target for the Dockers in the opening quarter with a trio of goals

00:39 Tigers turn up early as Bolton breaks away Richmond applies some solid pressure to force the turnover and earn the opening goal of the game

FREMANTLE 4.3 7.5 13.6 16.9 (105)

RICHMOND 2.0 3.5 5.8 7.12 (54)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 5, Frederick 2, Walters 2, Young 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Chapman, O'Meara, Switkowski

Richmond: Bolton 4, Mansell, Nankervis, Taranto

BEST

Fremantle: Treacy, Brayshaw, Young, Jackson, Ryan, Serong, Johnson

Richmond: Nankervis, Bolton, Rioli, Hopper, Taranto,

INJURIES

Fremantle: Darcy (concussion), Draper (groin)

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Michael Walters (replaced Sean Darcy at half-time)

Richmond: Sam Banks (replaced Jacob Blight in the third quarter)

Crowd: 42,690 at Optus Stadium