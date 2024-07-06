FREMANTLE was barely troubled as it strolled past Richmond by 51 points to move to third place on the ladder.
On the back of Josh Treacy's five goals, the Dockers extended their lead at every change to run away with a 16.9 (105) to 7.12 (54) victory at Optus Stadium.
But the win could come at a cost with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed off with concussion.
Luke Jackson stepped into the breach and performed admirably, though Tigers ruck Toby Nankervis was superb with 26 disposals, a goal and 36 hitouts.
With Caleb Serong kept relatively quiet by Jack Graham, Andrew Brayshaw starred with 35 touches and a major, while Hayden Young kicked two goals and had 24 disposals.
Shai Bolton booted four of Richmond's seven goals for the game in a rare positive for the visitors.
FREMANTLE 4.3 7.5 13.6 16.9 (105)
RICHMOND 2.0 3.5 5.8 7.12 (54)
GOALS
Fremantle: Treacy 5, Frederick 2, Walters 2, Young 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Chapman, O'Meara, Switkowski
Richmond: Bolton 4, Mansell, Nankervis, Taranto
BEST
Fremantle: Treacy, Brayshaw, Young, Jackson, Ryan, Serong, Johnson
Richmond: Nankervis, Bolton, Rioli, Hopper, Taranto,
INJURIES
Fremantle: Darcy (concussion), Draper (groin)
Richmond: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Michael Walters (replaced Sean Darcy at half-time)
Richmond: Sam Banks (replaced Jacob Blight in the third quarter)
Crowd: 42,690 at Optus Stadium