The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 17 games are in

Mitch Georgiades reacts an incident with Nick Coffield during the match between Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades has been banned for one match for his strike on Western Bulldogs defender Nick Coffield.

Georgiades struck Coffield off-the-ball in the second quarter of Saturday's clash at Adelaide Oval, although the Bulldogs recruit played out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, Greater Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene has copped a $6,250 fine ($3,750 with an early plea) for a third-quarter strike on Carlton's Brodie Kemp.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and body contact.