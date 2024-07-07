Melbourne easily accounts for West Coast with a 54-point victory to edge closer to the top eight

Jake Melksham is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE livewire Kysaiah Pickett has taken one of the marks of the year and kicked two goals in his side's important 54-point thrashing of West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

The Demons put together their highest scoring first half for the season to blow the Eagles away early, before doing all they needed to do in the second half to cruise to the 17. 10 (112) to 8.10 (58) win at the MCG.

The result lifted Simon Goodwin's men to within touching distance of the top eight, sitting outside the finals places on percentage with a 9-7 record.

Key forward Jacob van Rooyen had four majors by half-time and finished with 4.4 as the most prolific of nine Demons goalkickers in the comfortable victory.

Bayley Fritsch kicked three and Jake Melksham added two in a welcome return from a long-term knee injury.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:05 Full post-match, R17: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against West Coast

09:05 Full post-match, R17: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against Melbourne

00:32 Returning Melksham all smiles in special moment Jake Melksham snaps truly on his return to the side and his teammates flock to him

00:33 Kozzy electrifies and flies high with huge hanger Kysaiah Pickett gets the sit and sticks a magnificent flying mark to excite the Dees faithful

00:42 Harley and Max get heated and fly the flag in siren fracas Harley Reid and Max Gawn scuffle and exchange words on half-time

00:34 Allen channels Eagles folklore with boundary gem Oscar Allen bends through his second major with a beautiful banana

00:38 Electric Dees run rampant as young guns get busy Caleb Windsor and Kysaiah Pickett show their class to find the big sticks as Melbourne dominates early

00:43 Slick Fritsch dazzles early with spectacular snap Bayley Fritsch spins his way out of traffic and nails a wonderful curling major

00:43 Tholstrup gets a taste and doubles up in magic start Koltyn Tholstrup nails his first career major before drilling another with a sharp crumb

But Melksham could face scrutiny from the Match Review Officer over high contact with direct opponent Jeremy McGovern off the ball.

Trent Rivers continued his strong midfield form in the absence of injured star Christian Petracca, racking up game-high tallies of 29 disposals and seven clearances.

Caleb Windsor (25 touches), Ed Langdon (23) and Christian Salem (22) were also busy.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen competed strongly after quarter-time and kicked 4.3 from 10 disposals in his best return since coming back from a knee injury.

Tim Kelly (23 touches, seven clearances) and Elliot Yeo (21, four) fought hard for the Eagles.

No.1 draft pick Harley Reid torched Melbourne in their previous meeting in May but was quieter this time, finishing with 16 disposals, seven tackles and four clearances.

Melbourne youngster Koltyn Tholstrup kicked the first two goals of the game - the first majors of his fledging career - as the Demons produced their best opening term of the season.

The Dees hurt their opponents on the spread and held a commanding 37-point lead at quarter-time.

West Coast had the better of the play for periods of the second term but didn't make it count on the scoreboard and trailed 11.5 to 3.4 at the main break.

Reid helped create the first of two Eagles goals to start the second half but Melbourne quickly steadied and killed off any thoughts the visitors had of a comeback with the next three goals.

Demons captain Max Gawn converted a set shot to extend his side's lead to 55 points entering time-on of the third term and the game was firmly in their control.

Gawn hurt his right ankle and was substituted out of the game as a precaution during the final quarter.

Kade Chandler tried to match Pickett's grab with a successful leap and mark over Reid.

Rooey's equals his career-best haul

Jacob van Rooyen played probably the best game of his 35-career against the Eagles. The young Demons spearhead kicked an equal career-best four goals - all coming in a blistering first half - and could easily have had more to his name by game's end, finishing with 4.4. But it wasn't only his contribution to the scoreboard that stood out, with the 193cm young gun clunking marks - he finished with nine for the day - presenting well and even covering for skipper Max Gawn in the ruck on occasion, too.

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kozzy's super speccy

Demons livewire Kysaiah Pickett is no stranger to a high-flying grab, but his Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender against the Eagles was up there among his best. Pickett took a perfect ride on Josh Rotham's back to haul in a spectacular third-quarter grab which brought the 30,000-plus crowd to their feet. While he might have missed the subsequent shot on goal, he did finish with two majors for the afternoon and was one of his side's best.

Casualty ward

There was injury chaos in the final quarter, with plenty of running repairs for star players from both sides. Melbourne skipper Max Gawn was subbed off with a right ankle complaint midway through the quarter. The Demons say it was just a precautionary move, but there'll be a watch on the big man with the Demons up against high-flying Essendon in round 18. Moments later West Cost co-captain Oscar Allen came from the ground with an ankle injury, then electric Demons forward Kysaiah Pickett suffered a dislocated finger, but both players returned to play out the match. Allen played his best game since returning from a knee injury in round 15, kicking an equal-game high four goals.

Max Gawn receives medical attention during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE 7.3 11.5 14.9 17.10 (112)

WEST COAST 1.3 3.4 6.8 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Melbourne: van Rooyen 4, Fritsch 3, Melksham 2, Pickett 2, Tholstrup 2, Gawn, Langdon, Turner, Windsor

West Coast: Allen 4, Waterman 2, Darling, Ryan

BEST

Melbourne: Rivers, Windsor, van Rooyen, Langdon, Pickett, Viney,

West Coast: Yeo, Kelly, Allen, Hutchinson, B.Williams

INJURIES

Melbourne: Gawn (ankle), Pickett (finger)

West Coast: Allen (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Taj Woewodin (replaced Max Gawns in the fourth quarter)

West Coast: Jack Williams (replaced Tyler Brockman at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 32,000 at the MCG