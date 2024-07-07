The latest designs for the proposed Hobart stadium are revealed

Macquarie Point Development Corporation

THE AFL has welcomed the new renders of the Macquarie Point stadium in Hobart, the planned home of the Tasmania Devils.

Concept designs were released on Sunday, with Tasmanian timber showcased as a major feature of the design.

The 23,000-seat roofed stadium planned for the Hobart waterfront site is a condition of Tasmania's entry into the AFL, slated for 2028.

"The renders released today are another great step forward in the establishment of the Tassie Devils Football Club," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

Macquarie Point Development Corporation

"Having recently visited Hobart, there is real momentum regarding the club and the design of the stadium, being driven by the Macquarie Point Authority, give the public great insight into what the stadium will bring to the city and state of Tasmania.

"The Tasmania Devils continue to make great progress led by Chairman Grant O'Brien, its Board and team members Kath McCann and Jack Riewoldt, and the recent announcement of Brendon Gale as the club's inaugural CEO. With nearly 200,000 members signing up, there continues to be great momentum and support towards the club and today’s release of the design renders is another important milestone."

Sport and Events Minister Nic Street said the government had worked to design a "welcoming, functional and uniquely Tasmanian" multipurpose stadium.

"When completed, the stadium will be the largest timber roofed stadium in the world," Mr Street said.

"While developing this stadium is an important step in realising our dream of seeing our own AFL and AFLW teams running out on our own field, this facility will offer so much more."

Macquarie Point Development Corporation

The design features a woven-style facade that is based on the roundhouse structure that used to be part of the Hobart Rail Yard at Macquarie Point.

"The maritime heritage of the broader area has also been taken into account, and culturally informed under the guidance of Aboriginal community members," Mr Street said.

"The transparent roof, which is supported by an internal steel and timber frame, provides an opportunity to showcase Tasmanian timber."

The Tasmania Devils jumper is revealed during a launch on March 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That frame will support a fully transparent roof, which will allow light in, support natural turf growth and avoid the need for large light towers.

Tasmania's Liberal government, which signed the AFL and stadium deal, has pledged to cap the state's spend at $375 million - with private investment to cover overruns.

Stadium features include:

* A 1500-person function room with views to Kunanyi/ Mount Wellington

* A design informed by modelling cricket ball trajectory data to ensure the best quality cricket games

* A stage pocket in the northern stand to support concerts and events, which will minimise impact on the field and reduce costs

* Accessible design features, including a single continuous concourse that services the whole stadium

* A seating bowl design will bring crowds closer to the action

* Separated back of house and catering facilities with a below ground service road to separate vehicles and stadium visitors and users.