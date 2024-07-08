ZACH Merrett and Lachie Neale have made a move at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award, although Isaac Heeney has extended his lead at the top despite picking up just three votes in round 17.
The top five on the leaderboard at the start of the round were unable to make much of an impact over the weekend, with Patrick Cripps (four votes), Heeney (three), Nick Daicos (two), Marcus Bontempelli (zero) and Caleb Serong (zero) all having down weeks.
It means Merrett and Neale, who both got perfect 10s, have closed the gap to the top, although they remain close to 30 points behind Heeney, who is eight votes clear.
Harry Sheezel, Connor Rozee, Jeremy Cameron, Jesse Hogan, Trent Rivers and Mattaes Phillipou also had perfect 10-vote games, while Andrew Brayshaw and Toby Nankervis got nine each in the Fremantle v Richmond game.
There was an interesting split in the GWS v Carlton game, with Hogan's 10 votes followed by five players who got four votes each; Cripps, Kieran Briggs, Callan Ward, Jack Buckley and Brent Daniels.
A total of nine players picked up votes in St Kilda's win over Sydney.
Collingwood v Essendon
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Ben McKay (ESS)
4 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
2 Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
North Melbourne v Gold Coast
10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 Sam Day (GCFC)
1 Aidan Corr (NMFC)
Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs
10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
4 Ollie Wines (PORT)
4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)
Geelong v Hawthorn
10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
5 Brad Close (GEEL)
1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
1 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton
10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
4 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
4 Callan Ward (GWS)
4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Jack Buckley (GWS)
4 Brent Daniels (GWS)
Fremantle v Richmond
9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
5 Josh Treacy (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
2 Shai Bolton (RICH)
Melbourne v West Coast
10 Trent Rivers (MELB)
7 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)
7 Caleb Windsor (MELB)
2 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Judd McVee (MELB)
1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
1 Tom McDonald (MELB)
St Kilda v Sydney
10 Mattaes Phillipou (STK)
4 Chad Warner (SYD)
4 Liam Henry (STK)
3 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
2 Callum Wilkie (STK)
2 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
Brisbane v Adelaide
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
8 Josh Dunkley (BL)
5 Ben Keays (ADEL)
3 Darcy Wilmot (BL)
2 Mark Keane (ADEL)
2 Oscar McInerney (BL)
LEADERBOARD
92 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
84 Nick Daicos (COLL)
73 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
72 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
69 Caleb Serong (FRE)
65 Zach Merrett (ESS)
62 Errol Gulden (SYD)
61 Lachie Neale (BL)
61 Sam Walsh (CARL)
59 Chad Warner (SYD)
55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
53 Zak Butters (PORT)
51 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
49 Hayden Young (FRE)
48 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
48 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
48 Adam Treloar (WB)
45 Max Holmes (GEEL)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)