The coaches' votes are in for the round 17 games

Zach Merrett leads Essendon out during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ZACH Merrett and Lachie Neale have made a move at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award, although Isaac Heeney has extended his lead at the top despite picking up just three votes in round 17.

The top five on the leaderboard at the start of the round were unable to make much of an impact over the weekend, with Patrick Cripps (four votes), Heeney (three), Nick Daicos (two), Marcus Bontempelli (zero) and Caleb Serong (zero) all having down weeks.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

It means Merrett and Neale, who both got perfect 10s, have closed the gap to the top, although they remain close to 30 points behind Heeney, who is eight votes clear.

Harry Sheezel, Connor Rozee, Jeremy Cameron, Jesse Hogan, Trent Rivers and Mattaes Phillipou also had perfect 10-vote games, while Andrew Brayshaw and Toby Nankervis got nine each in the Fremantle v Richmond game.

There was an interesting split in the GWS v Carlton game, with Hogan's 10 votes followed by five players who got four votes each; Cripps, Kieran Briggs, Callan Ward, Jack Buckley and Brent Daniels.

A total of nine players picked up votes in St Kilda's win over Sydney.

Learn More 19:42

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)

5 Ben McKay (ESS)

4 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

3 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

2 Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:18 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Essendon Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bombers clash in round 17

07:59 Full post-match, R17: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 17’s match against Essendon

11:21 Full post-match, R17: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 17’s match against Collingwood

01:49 Caldwell continues to climb in super showing In-form midfielder Jye Caldwell shines once again for the Bombers with 30 disposals and a goal

07:05 Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon The Magpies and Bombers clash in round 17

00:32 Magpies blow as Mihocek hurts pec Collingwood suffers an injury headache in the final term as Brody Mihocek appears to hurt his pec attempting to intercept the footy

00:38 Young Pie catches the eye with running ripper Harvey Harrison gives his side some hope in the final term with this quality finish on the burst

00:41 Guelfi generates gold as Dons take hold Essendon looks in complete control of the contest as Matt Guelfi finishes in style

00:37 Cool and calm Pendles pops past for goal 200 Scott Pendlebury strides inside 50 and executes with poise to notch his 200th major in the AFL

00:57 Trusty Caddy rising to the challenge Bombers youngster Nate Caddy shows his exciting potential with a major and some handy involvements in the second term

00:51 Crisp goes absolutely crazy with three goals in three minutes Collingwood midfielder Jack Crisp catches fire like never before with a trio of majors in the first quarter

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Sam Day (GCFC)

1 Aidan Corr (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:05 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 17

02:18 Super Sheezel cracks in at the coalface to lead North home Harry Sheezel dominates the clearances and amasses 35 disposals in North Melbourne's nail-biting victory

07:59 Full post-match, R17: Suns *LANGUAGE WARNING* Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against North Melbourne

09:42 Full post-match, R17: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against Gold Coast

07:14 Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 17

03:33 Last two mins: Suns’ surge falls short as Roos snag second win The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Gold Coast in round 17

00:33 Suns won't be denied as slick double brings them closer Ben Long nails a clever soccer major before Sam Flanders' cool finish from the stoppage

00:37 Tall Sun a big injury concern in close contest Sam Day appears to injure his hamstring on the stroke of three-quarter time

00:47 Electric Andrew breaks the lines and delights with maiden ripper Mac Andrew springs through traffic with a slick give-and-go and drills his first career major

00:33 Dawson swarmed as super strike brings wonderful moment Kallan Dawson roosts through his first career goal and his teammates come from everywhere

00:39 Roos get rolling as Pink beauty lifts North faithful Toby Pink curls through a wonderful finish as North Melbourne gains momentum

00:41 Lukosius gets ticking as big Sun starts sticking Jack Lukosius follows up and snaps with class after Sam Day clunks another big contested grab

00:55 Breathtaking Powell barrel an all-time assist Tom Powell launches an insane bomb from the centre to set up Liam Shiels' nice finish at pace

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

4 Ollie Wines (PORT)

4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)

4 Zak Butters (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:16 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Power and Bulldogs clash in round 17

08:34 Full post-match, R17: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

06:10 Full post-match, R17: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Western Bulldogs

06:51 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs The Power and Bulldogs clash in round 17

00:45 JHF starts cooking up forward with flashy double Jason Horne-Francis contributes two majors in the third quarter as the Power continue to pile on the goals

00:54 From bad to worse with more wounded Dogs The Bulldogs suffer more pain with James O’Donnell and Harvey Gallagher left sore after some desperate plays at the footy

00:24 Power forward in MRO strife after this strike Mitch Georgiades lands himself in hot water after this off-the-ball incident with Nick Coffield

00:19 Big Bulldogs blow as Naughton ruled out with concussion The Dogs suffer a huge injury concern in the second quarter with Aaron Naughton ruled out of the game after being caught high by a swinging arm

00:32 How Sweet it is: Power ruckman earns first for club Port recruit Jordon Sweet celebrates with teammates after landing his first major in new colours against his former side

00:45 Bont breaks out the tricks in much-needed major Marcus Bontempelli executes a crafty kick to finally give the Dogs their first goal of the game

02:21 Rozee runs rampant with season-high 18 touches in term Power skipper Connor Rozee puts on an absolute clinic in the first quarter, gathering 18 disposals to notch the most possessions in a term for season 2024

00:45 Georgiades strikes gold twice with opening pair Mitch Georgiades gets off to a cracking start with the first two goals of the game

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

7 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

5 Brad Close (GEEL)

1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

1 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:18 Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in round 17

08:36 Full post-match, R17: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 17’s match against Geelong

10:14 Full post-match, R17: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 17’s match against Hawthorn

07:00 Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn The Cats and Hawks clash in round 17

00:33 Close closes door to notch number four Brad Close caps off an emphatic Geelong victory with his fourth goal of the game

00:56 Huge Hawk worry with Lewis dazed in brutal clash Returning Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis comes off the field woozy after being collected high in this sickening contest

00:33 Moore bang for buck: Dylan doubles up Dylan Moore tries his best to lift his side with a couple of crucial goals in the third quarter

00:43 Jezza up to usual tricks in cracking term Jeremy Cameron starts to go to work after half-time with a strong mark and goal, followed by a mammoth kick to set up a teammate

00:33 De Koning swings past for sizzling checkside Sam De Koning brings up his second goal of the contest in super fashion

00:33 Lewis swarmed after feelgood goal on return Mitch Lewis gets surrounded by teammates after marking his comeback to the senior side with a major

00:37 Worpel fools everybody with sweet candy sell James Worpel executes a clever move before bursting through for an eye-catching finish

00:47 Rohan running hot early in game 200 Gary Rohan lands an exciting double in the first term to kickstart his 200th AFL game in style

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

4 Kieren Briggs (GWS)

4 Callan Ward (GWS)

4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

4 Jack Buckley (GWS)

4 Brent Daniels (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:54 Mini-Match: GWS v Carlton Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues clash in round 17

08:13 Full post-match, R17: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

06:29 Full post-match, R17: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

07:14 Highlights: GWS v Carlton The Giants and Blues clash in round 17

02:44 Outstanding Hogan goal-fest fires Giants past Blues Jesse Hogan bounces back to form to lead his side with five majors against the Blues

00:39 Hot Blues set up grandstand finish Back-to-back goals from Matthew Kennedy and Blake Acres sees the Blues get within striking range

00:46 Giants catch fire to snatch the lead Goals from Jesse Hogan and Harvey Thomas in quick succession sees the Giants take an early third-quarter lead

00:33 Terrific Cripps bomb stuns Giants Patrick Cripps lets rip on this long-range roost to give his side a much-needed major

00:32 Silky Coniglio snaps Giants back into gear Stephen Coniglio continues his side’s dominant start to the second term as GWS mounts its comeback

00:46 Jones jets away for running ripper Darcy Jones puts through this quality goal on the burst to reduce the quarter-time deficit for his side

00:43 McKay's massive start earns early hat-trick Harry McKay nails his side’s first three majors as the Blues burst out of the gates

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

5 Josh Treacy (FRE)

5 Hayden Young (FRE)

2 Shai Bolton (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHTLIGHTS Previous Next 14:22 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Richmond Extended highlights of the Dockers and Tigers clash in round 17

10:54 Full post-match, R17: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 17’s match against Richmond

08:30 Full post-match, R17: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 17’s match against Fremantle

06:51 Highlights: Fremantle v Richmond The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 17

01:45 Treacy reaches new territory with career-high five Josh Treacy impresses for the Dockers with a commanding aerial display to notch a personal best of five goals

00:43 Frederick flashes through and adds to party Michael Frederick delivers a cool snap as the Dockers continue to pile on the goals

00:39 Shai in the sky: Balta to Bolton Noah Balta does brilliantly to keep the footy in play before setting up Shai Bolton for a sizzling speccy

00:27 Big Docker blow as Darcy ruled out with concussion Fremantle suffers a worrying injury concern with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed out of the contest after colliding with a teammate’s knee

00:29 Brayshaw bobs up to beat the buzzer Andrew Brayshaw flashes through shortly before the half-time siren to snare another goal for the Dockers

00:41 Young springs up for snazzy snap Hayden Young delivers a clever effort as the Dockers break away

00:51 Towering Treacy tears up first term with three Josh Treacy proves a dangerous target for the Dockers in the opening quarter with a trio of goals

00:39 Tigers turn up early as Bolton breaks away Richmond applies some solid pressure to force the turnover and earn the opening goal of the game

Melbourne v West Coast

10 Trent Rivers (MELB)

7 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)

7 Caleb Windsor (MELB)

2 Ed Langdon (MELB)

2 Judd McVee (MELB)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

1 Tom McDonald (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:05 Mini-Match: Melbourne v West Coast Extended highlights of the Demons and Eagles clash in round 17

07:05 Full post-match, R17: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against West Coast

09:05 Full post-match, R17: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against Melbourne

07:05 Highlights: Melbourne v West Coast The Demons and Eagles clash in round 17

00:32 Returning Melksham all smiles in special moment Jake Melksham snaps truly on his return to the side and his teammates flock to him

00:33 Kozzy electrifies and flies high with huge hanger Kysaiah Pickett gets the sit and sticks a magnificent flying mark to excite the Dees faithful

00:42 Harley and Max get heated and fly the flag in siren fracas Harley Reid and Max Gawn scuffle and exchange words on half-time

00:34 Allen channels Eagles folklore with boundary gem Oscar Allen bends through his second major with a beautiful banana

00:38 Electric Dees run rampant as young guns get busy Caleb Windsor and Kysaiah Pickett show their class to find the big sticks as Melbourne dominates early

00:43 Slick Fritsch dazzles early with spectacular snap Bayley Fritsch spins his way out of traffic and nails a wonderful curling major

00:43 Tholstrup gets a taste and doubles up in magic start Koltyn Tholstrup nails his first career major before drilling another with a sharp crumb

St Kilda v Sydney

10 Mattaes Phillipou (STK)

4 Chad Warner (SYD)

4 Liam Henry (STK)

3 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

3 Bradley Hill (STK)

2 Callum Wilkie (STK)

2 Oliver Florent (SYD)

1 Rowan Marshall (STK)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 15:02 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in round 17

01:44 Is the Brownlow Medal fancy in strife for swinging arm? Isaac Heeney may face a nervous wait from the Match Review after his stray arm catches Jimmy Webster high, moments before nailing consecutive goals

07:13 Full post-match, R17: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 17’s match against Sydney

07:14 Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney The Saints and Swans clash in round 17

06:59 Full post-match, R17: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 17’s match against St Kilda

03:51 Last two mins: Crazy bounce, late Swans miss before Saints hold on Enjoy the thrilling final stages of St Kilda’s win over Sydney at Marvel Stadium

00:25 Higgins sends Saints fans into frenzy after taking lead Jack Higgins finds space at a crucial stoppage to land an electrifying snap at pace

00:42 Higgins single-handedly reignites Saints Jack Higgins brings St Kilda alive with these massive goals in an incredible stint in the third quarter

00:54 Desperate Dougal joins Swans faithful in stands Dougal Howard just gets hand to footy to prevent the goal but spends a bit of time over the fence with the Sydney cheer squad

00:32 Pumped-up Paps snaps colossal buzzer beater Tom Papley only needs a few seconds to nail this unbelievable effort on the half-time siren

00:38 The Chad captivates with electrifying double in Swans surge Chad Warner lights up the contest in the second term with two sensational goals on the burst

00:38 Young Saint salutes after wild bounce opens show Darcy Wilson picks up the footy cleanly and snaps hurriedly before a fortuitous bounce somehow trickles through

Brisbane v Adelaide

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Josh Dunkley (BL)

5 Ben Keays (ADEL)

3 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

2 Mark Keane (ADEL)

2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 14:22 Mini-Match: Brisbane v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Lions and Crows clash in round 17

07:37 Full post-match, R17: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 17’s match against Adelaide

02:16 Masterful Neale brings bag of tricks to continue hot form Lachie Neale slots three majors and amasses 36 disposals to lead his side to a crucial victory

07:06 Full post-match, R17: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Brisbane

07:08 Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide The Lions and Crows clash in round 17

00:32 Lions get cooking as Zac sets up classy Ashcroft Zac Bailey breaks through a tackle and hands it off to Will Ashcroft who snaps superbly

00:33 Clever Kai works the angles with curling cracker Kai Lohmann attacks the footy at pace and dribbles home a skilful finish

00:33 Dominant Dunkley makes it his own with fine finish Josh Dunkley brings the second effort and slots a brilliant bursting goal

00:42 Unstoppable Lachie razzles and dazzles in this gem Lachie Neale stays alive in the contest and bends through his third major with a wonderful finish

00:38 Major concerns for big guns as Rankine bump fells Lion Brandon Starcevich is subbed out after being bumped off the ball by Izak Rankine

00:42 Keays unlocks Crows from shackles with elite double Ben Keays roves and snaps with class before nailing a perfect boundary banana

00:33 Neale's inevitable impact an ominous Lions start Lachie Neale finishes off Bruce Reville's clever soccer assist as Brisbane starts hot

LEADERBOARD

92 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

84 Nick Daicos (COLL)

73 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

72 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

69 Caleb Serong (FRE)

65 Zach Merrett (ESS)

62 Errol Gulden (SYD)

61 Lachie Neale (BL)

61 Sam Walsh (CARL)

59 Chad Warner (SYD)

55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

53 Zak Butters (PORT)

51 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

50 Max Gawn (MELB)

49 Hayden Young (FRE)

48 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

48 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

48 Adam Treloar (WB)

45 Max Holmes (GEEL)

45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)