Zach Merrett leads Essendon out during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ZACH Merrett and Lachie Neale have made a move at the top of the AFLCA Champion Player Award, although Isaac Heeney has extended his lead at the top despite picking up just three votes in round 17.

The top five on the leaderboard at the start of the round were unable to make much of an impact over the weekend, with Patrick Cripps (four votes), Heeney (three), Nick Daicos (two), Marcus Bontempelli (zero) and Caleb Serong (zero) all having down weeks.

It means Merrett and Neale, who both got perfect 10s, have closed the gap to the top, although they remain close to 30 points behind Heeney, who is eight votes clear.

Harry Sheezel, Connor Rozee, Jeremy Cameron, Jesse Hogan, Trent Rivers and Mattaes Phillipou also had perfect 10-vote games, while Andrew Brayshaw and Toby Nankervis got nine each in the Fremantle v Richmond game.

There was an interesting split in the GWS v Carlton game, with Hogan's 10 votes followed by five players who got four votes each; Cripps, Kieran Briggs, Callan Ward, Jack Buckley and Brent Daniels.

A total of nine players picked up votes in St Kilda's win over Sydney.

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Ben McKay (ESS)
4 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
3 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
3 Jack Crisp (COLL)
2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
2 Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

  14:18

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Bombers clash in round 17

    AFL
  07:59

    Full post-match, R17: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 17’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  11:21

    Full post-match, R17: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 17’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  01:49

    Caldwell continues to climb in super showing

    In-form midfielder Jye Caldwell shines once again for the Bombers with 30 disposals and a goal

    AFL
  07:05

    Highlights: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round 17

    AFL
  00:32

    Magpies blow as Mihocek hurts pec

    Collingwood suffers an injury headache in the final term as Brody Mihocek appears to hurt his pec attempting to intercept the footy

    AFL
  00:38

    Young Pie catches the eye with running ripper

    Harvey Harrison gives his side some hope in the final term with this quality finish on the burst

    AFL
  00:41

    Guelfi generates gold as Dons take hold

    Essendon looks in complete control of the contest as Matt Guelfi finishes in style

    AFL
  00:37

    Cool and calm Pendles pops past for goal 200

    Scott Pendlebury strides inside 50 and executes with poise to notch his 200th major in the AFL

    AFL
  00:57

    Trusty Caddy rising to the challenge

    Bombers youngster Nate Caddy shows his exciting potential with a major and some handy involvements in the second term

    AFL
  00:51

    Crisp goes absolutely crazy with three goals in three minutes

    Collingwood midfielder Jack Crisp catches fire like never before with a trio of majors in the first quarter

    AFL

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
1 Sam Day (GCFC)
1 Aidan Corr (NMFC)

  15:05

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 17

    AFL
  02:18

    Super Sheezel cracks in at the coalface to lead North home

    Harry Sheezel dominates the clearances and amasses 35 disposals in North Melbourne's nail-biting victory

    AFL
  07:59

    Full post-match, R17: Suns

    *LANGUAGE WARNING* Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  09:42

    Full post-match, R17: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  07:14

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast

    The Kangaroos and Suns clash in round 17

    AFL
  03:33

    Last two mins: Suns’ surge falls short as Roos snag second win

    The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Gold Coast in round 17

    AFL
  00:33

    Suns won't be denied as slick double brings them closer

    Ben Long nails a clever soccer major before Sam Flanders' cool finish from the stoppage

    AFL
  00:37

    Tall Sun a big injury concern in close contest

    Sam Day appears to injure his hamstring on the stroke of three-quarter time

    AFL
  00:47

    Electric Andrew breaks the lines and delights with maiden ripper

    Mac Andrew springs through traffic with a slick give-and-go and drills his first career major

    AFL
  00:33

    Dawson swarmed as super strike brings wonderful moment

    Kallan Dawson roosts through his first career goal and his teammates come from everywhere

    AFL
  00:39

    Roos get rolling as Pink beauty lifts North faithful

    Toby Pink curls through a wonderful finish as North Melbourne gains momentum

    AFL
  00:41

    Lukosius gets ticking as big Sun starts sticking

    Jack Lukosius follows up and snaps with class after Sam Day clunks another big contested grab

    AFL
  00:55

    Breathtaking Powell barrel an all-time assist

    Tom Powell launches an insane bomb from the centre to set up Liam Shiels' nice finish at pace

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)
4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
4 Ollie Wines (PORT)
4 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (PORT)
4 Zak Butters (PORT)

  14:16

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Power and Bulldogs clash in round 17

    AFL
  08:34

    Full post-match, R17: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  06:10

    Full post-match, R17: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  06:51

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs

    The Power and Bulldogs clash in round 17

    AFL
  00:45

    JHF starts cooking up forward with flashy double

    Jason Horne-Francis contributes two majors in the third quarter as the Power continue to pile on the goals

    AFL
  00:54

    From bad to worse with more wounded Dogs

    The Bulldogs suffer more pain with James O’Donnell and Harvey Gallagher left sore after some desperate plays at the footy

    AFL
  00:24

    Power forward in MRO strife after this strike

    Mitch Georgiades lands himself in hot water after this off-the-ball incident with Nick Coffield

    AFL
  00:19

    Big Bulldogs blow as Naughton ruled out with concussion

    The Dogs suffer a huge injury concern in the second quarter with Aaron Naughton ruled out of the game after being caught high by a swinging arm

    AFL
  00:32

    How Sweet it is: Power ruckman earns first for club

    Port recruit Jordon Sweet celebrates with teammates after landing his first major in new colours against his former side

    AFL
  00:45

    Bont breaks out the tricks in much-needed major

    Marcus Bontempelli executes a crafty kick to finally give the Dogs their first goal of the game

    AFL
  02:21

    Rozee runs rampant with season-high 18 touches in term

    Power skipper Connor Rozee puts on an absolute clinic in the first quarter, gathering 18 disposals to notch the most possessions in a term for season 2024

    AFL
  00:45

    Georgiades strikes gold twice with opening pair

    Mitch Georgiades gets off to a cracking start with the first two goals of the game

    AFL

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
7 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
5 Brad Close (GEEL)
1 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
1 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

  14:18

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in round 17

    AFL
  08:36

    Full post-match, R17: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 17’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  10:14

    Full post-match, R17: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 17’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  07:00

    Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round 17

    AFL
  00:33

    Close closes door to notch number four

    Brad Close caps off an emphatic Geelong victory with his fourth goal of the game

    AFL
  00:56

    Huge Hawk worry with Lewis dazed in brutal clash

    Returning Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis comes off the field woozy after being collected high in this sickening contest

    AFL
  00:33

    Moore bang for buck: Dylan doubles up

    Dylan Moore tries his best to lift his side with a couple of crucial goals in the third quarter

    AFL
  00:43

    Jezza up to usual tricks in cracking term

    Jeremy Cameron starts to go to work after half-time with a strong mark and goal, followed by a mammoth kick to set up a teammate

    AFL
  00:33

    De Koning swings past for sizzling checkside

    Sam De Koning brings up his second goal of the contest in super fashion

    AFL
  00:33

    Lewis swarmed after feelgood goal on return

    Mitch Lewis gets surrounded by teammates after marking his comeback to the senior side with a major

    AFL
  00:37

    Worpel fools everybody with sweet candy sell

    James Worpel executes a clever move before bursting through for an eye-catching finish

    AFL
  00:47

    Rohan running hot early in game 200

    Gary Rohan lands an exciting double in the first term to kickstart his 200th AFL game in style

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
4 Kieren Briggs (GWS)
4 Callan Ward (GWS)
4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
4 Jack Buckley (GWS)
4 Brent Daniels (GWS)

  14:54

    Mini-Match: GWS v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Blues clash in round 17

    AFL
  08:13

    Full post-match, R17: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  06:29

    Full post-match, R17: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

    AFL
  07:14

    Highlights: GWS v Carlton

    The Giants and Blues clash in round 17

    AFL
  02:44

    Outstanding Hogan goal-fest fires Giants past Blues

    Jesse Hogan bounces back to form to lead his side with five majors against the Blues

    AFL
  00:39

    Hot Blues set up grandstand finish

    Back-to-back goals from Matthew Kennedy and Blake Acres sees the Blues get within striking range

    AFL
  00:46

    Giants catch fire to snatch the lead

    Goals from Jesse Hogan and Harvey Thomas in quick succession sees the Giants take an early third-quarter lead

    AFL
  00:33

    Terrific Cripps bomb stuns Giants

    Patrick Cripps lets rip on this long-range roost to give his side a much-needed major

    AFL
  00:32

    Silky Coniglio snaps Giants back into gear

    Stephen Coniglio continues his side’s dominant start to the second term as GWS mounts its comeback

    AFL
  00:46

    Jones jets away for running ripper

    Darcy Jones puts through this quality goal on the burst to reduce the quarter-time deficit for his side

    AFL
  00:43

    McKay's massive start earns early hat-trick

    Harry McKay nails his side’s first three majors as the Blues burst out of the gates

    AFL

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
9 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
5 Josh Treacy (FRE)
5 Hayden Young (FRE)
2 Shai Bolton (RICH)

  14:22

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Tigers clash in round 17

    AFL
  10:54

    Full post-match, R17: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 17’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  08:30

    Full post-match, R17: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 17’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  06:51

    Highlights: Fremantle v Richmond

    The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 17

    AFL
  01:45

    Treacy reaches new territory with career-high five

    Josh Treacy impresses for the Dockers with a commanding aerial display to notch a personal best of five goals

    AFL
  00:43

    Frederick flashes through and adds to party

    Michael Frederick delivers a cool snap as the Dockers continue to pile on the goals

    AFL
  00:39

    Shai in the sky: Balta to Bolton

    Noah Balta does brilliantly to keep the footy in play before setting up Shai Bolton for a sizzling speccy

    AFL
  00:27

    Big Docker blow as Darcy ruled out with concussion

    Fremantle suffers a worrying injury concern with ruckman Sean Darcy subbed out of the contest after colliding with a teammate’s knee

    AFL
  00:29

    Brayshaw bobs up to beat the buzzer

    Andrew Brayshaw flashes through shortly before the half-time siren to snare another goal for the Dockers

    AFL
  00:41

    Young springs up for snazzy snap

    Hayden Young delivers a clever effort as the Dockers break away

    AFL
  00:51

    Towering Treacy tears up first term with three

    Josh Treacy proves a dangerous target for the Dockers in the opening quarter with a trio of goals

    AFL
  00:39

    Tigers turn up early as Bolton breaks away

    Richmond applies some solid pressure to force the turnover and earn the opening goal of the game

    AFL

Melbourne v West Coast

10 Trent Rivers (MELB)
7 Jacob Van Rooyen (MELB)
7 Caleb Windsor (MELB)
2 Ed Langdon (MELB)
2 Judd McVee (MELB)
1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
1 Tom McDonald (MELB)

  15:05

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Eagles clash in round 17

    AFL
  07:05

    Full post-match, R17: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  09:05

    Full post-match, R17: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  07:05

    Highlights: Melbourne v West Coast

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 17

    AFL
  00:32

    Returning Melksham all smiles in special moment

    Jake Melksham snaps truly on his return to the side and his teammates flock to him

    AFL
  00:33

    Kozzy electrifies and flies high with huge hanger

    Kysaiah Pickett gets the sit and sticks a magnificent flying mark to excite the Dees faithful

    AFL
  00:42

    Harley and Max get heated and fly the flag in siren fracas

    Harley Reid and Max Gawn scuffle and exchange words on half-time

    AFL
  00:34

    Allen channels Eagles folklore with boundary gem

    Oscar Allen bends through his second major with a beautiful banana

    AFL
  00:38

    Electric Dees run rampant as young guns get busy

    Caleb Windsor and Kysaiah Pickett show their class to find the big sticks as Melbourne dominates early

    AFL
  00:43

    Slick Fritsch dazzles early with spectacular snap

    Bayley Fritsch spins his way out of traffic and nails a wonderful curling major

    AFL
  00:43

    Tholstrup gets a taste and doubles up in magic start

    Koltyn Tholstrup nails his first career major before drilling another with a sharp crumb

    AFL

St Kilda v Sydney

10 Mattaes Phillipou (STK)
4 Chad Warner (SYD)
4 Liam Henry (STK)
3 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
2 Callum Wilkie (STK)
2 Oliver Florent (SYD)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 Jack Steele (STK)

  15:02

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in round 17

    AFL
  01:44

    Is the Brownlow Medal fancy in strife for swinging arm?

    Isaac Heeney may face a nervous wait from the Match Review after his stray arm catches Jimmy Webster high, moments before nailing consecutive goals

    AFL
  07:13

    Full post-match, R17: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 17’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  07:14

    Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in round 17

    AFL
  06:59

    Full post-match, R17: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 17’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  03:51

    Last two mins: Crazy bounce, late Swans miss before Saints hold on

    Enjoy the thrilling final stages of St Kilda’s win over Sydney at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  00:25

    Higgins sends Saints fans into frenzy after taking lead

    Jack Higgins finds space at a crucial stoppage to land an electrifying snap at pace

    AFL
  00:42

    Higgins single-handedly reignites Saints

    Jack Higgins brings St Kilda alive with these massive goals in an incredible stint in the third quarter

    AFL
  00:54

    Desperate Dougal joins Swans faithful in stands

    Dougal Howard just gets hand to footy to prevent the goal but spends a bit of time over the fence with the Sydney cheer squad

    AFL
  00:32

    Pumped-up Paps snaps colossal buzzer beater

    Tom Papley only needs a few seconds to nail this unbelievable effort on the half-time siren

    AFL
  00:38

    The Chad captivates with electrifying double in Swans surge

    Chad Warner lights up the contest in the second term with two sensational goals on the burst

    AFL
  00:38

    Young Saint salutes after wild bounce opens show

    Darcy Wilson picks up the footy cleanly and snaps hurriedly before a fortuitous bounce somehow trickles through

    AFL

Brisbane v Adelaide

10 Lachie Neale (BL)
8 Josh Dunkley (BL)
5 Ben Keays (ADEL)
3 Darcy Wilmot (BL)
2 Mark Keane (ADEL)
2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

  14:22

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Crows clash in round 17

    AFL
  07:37

    Full post-match, R17: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 17’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  02:16

    Masterful Neale brings bag of tricks to continue hot form

    Lachie Neale slots three majors and amasses 36 disposals to lead his side to a crucial victory

    AFL
  07:06

    Full post-match, R17: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  07:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide

    The Lions and Crows clash in round 17

    AFL
  00:32

    Lions get cooking as Zac sets up classy Ashcroft

    Zac Bailey breaks through a tackle and hands it off to Will Ashcroft who snaps superbly

    AFL
  00:33

    Clever Kai works the angles with curling cracker

    Kai Lohmann attacks the footy at pace and dribbles home a skilful finish

    AFL
  00:33

    Dominant Dunkley makes it his own with fine finish

    Josh Dunkley brings the second effort and slots a brilliant bursting goal

    AFL
  00:42

    Unstoppable Lachie razzles and dazzles in this gem

    Lachie Neale stays alive in the contest and bends through his third major with a wonderful finish

    AFL
  00:38

    Major concerns for big guns as Rankine bump fells Lion

    Brandon Starcevich is subbed out after being bumped off the ball by Izak Rankine

    AFL
  00:42

    Keays unlocks Crows from shackles with elite double

    Ben Keays roves and snaps with class before nailing a perfect boundary banana

    AFL
  00:33

    Neale's inevitable impact an ominous Lions start

    Lachie Neale finishes off Bruce Reville's clever soccer assist as Brisbane starts hot

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

92 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
84 Nick Daicos (COLL)
73 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
72 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
69 Caleb Serong (FRE)
65 Zach Merrett (ESS)
62 Errol Gulden (SYD)
61 Lachie Neale (BL)
61 Sam Walsh (CARL)
59 Chad Warner (SYD)
55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
53 Zak Butters (PORT)
51 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
50 Max Gawn (MELB)
49 Hayden Young (FRE)
48 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
48 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
48 Adam Treloar (WB)
45 Max Holmes (GEEL)
45 Matt Rowell (GCFC)