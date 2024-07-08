The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 17 games are in

SYDNEY star Isaac Heeney has copped a one-match ban for his hit on St Kilda's Jimmy Webster, meaning he will be ineligible for this year's Brownlow Medal unless the Swans successfully appeal the decision at the Tribunal this week.

Adelaide's Izak Rankine is also set for a stint on the sidelines after copping a four-week suspension for an off-the-ball incident that saw Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich subbed out of Sunday evening's game at the Gabba.

Heeney has been cited by the Match Review Officer for an incident in the third quarter at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, when the Swan attempted to push off Webster in a marking contest and struck the Saints defender high, drawing blood.

The MRO has graded the incident intentional, high contact and low impact, which has triggered a one-match ban. The Swans have until Tuesday to decide if they will appeal the ban at the Tribunal.

Heeney has enjoyed a stunning season to date and is the equal leader on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which correctly tipped Lachie Neale to win the award last year, after 17 rounds.

Sydney will face North Melbourne at the SCG on Saturday before a trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane.

Rankine's bump on Starcevich has been graded intentional, high contact and severe impact by the MRO, which has triggered a four-game ban.

The Crows will host the Saints this week before games against Essendon, Hawthorn and Geelong.