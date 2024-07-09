James O'Donnell comes off injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Karl Gallagher Hamstring 2 weeks
Will Hamill Finger 2 weeks
Mitch Hinge Adductor 1 week
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Josh Worrell Arm 2-4 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Brisbane with an adductor injury and will miss this week as he manages the issue. Pedlar's season is over after a nasty shoulder injury in the SANFL at the weekend. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be on the sidelines for three months. Hamill is out for another two games after finger surgery. – Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Shoulder 1 week
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Brandon Starcevich Concussion 1 week
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Starcevich has entered concussion protocols after his hit from Adelaide's Izak Rankine on Sunday, and at this stage he'll miss just the one match. Answerth is coming along a little quicker than expected and could also be available in a week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Tom De Koning Ankle Test
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Jack Martin Calf Test
Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Jacob Weitering Quad Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are sweating on the fitness of De Koning and Weitering, with both carrying knocks into the weekend. Martin could return at some level, while O'Keeffe is also likely to be back after a long layoff. Docherty has recently progressed to non-contact training following an ACL injury sustained in Opening Round. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC
Mason Cox Knee 1-2 weeks
Jamie Elliott Vascular Test
Josh Eyre Concussion 1-2 weeks
Beau McCreery Calf 3-5 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 10-12 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot 2-4 weeks
John Noble Concussion Test
Wil Parker Knee 1-2 weeks
Isaac Quaynor Toe Test
Jakob Ryan Calf 2-4 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy Cameron and Jeremy Howe will both be available after injury scares over recent days, while Elliott has bolted into contention for Friday night after missing months with a vascular issue. Quaynor will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is in doubt with a toe injury. Mihocek has been ruled out for the rest of the home and away season and might not play again this year due to a pec issue.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 5 weeks
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 4 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 2 weeks
Zach Reid Pectoral TBC
Updated: July 8, 2024

Early prognosis

Parish is closing on a return in what would be another boost for the Bombers, who had no fresh injury concerns following their win over the Magpies. Sam Weideman, yet to play in the AFL this year, is available again following his VFL suspension. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Sean Darcy Concussion 1 week
Josh Draper Groin Test
Oscar McDonald Knee 6-7 weeks
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 5-7 weeks
Alex Pearce Arm Test
Brandon Walker Shoulder Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce will have to get through main training during the week but could return against Hawthorn this Saturday, but Darcy will miss with concussion after being subbed out last week. Despite battling through a groin injury against Richmond, Draper is expected to be available for selection, while Walker is a test after sitting out last week with an AC joint complaint. Nathan O’Driscoll and Sebit Kuek both played WAFL on the weekend after recovering from knee injuries. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 1-2 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back Test
Toby Conway Foot TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 4-6 weeks
Emerson Jeka Achilles Test
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Conway will be unavailable again this week as the club pursues a clear diagnosis and treatment options, with clarity expected next week. Guthrie's troublesome Achilles continues to bother him and there is no timeline for his return now. In better news, Bruhn's recovery from a wrist issue is accelerating and he could return as early as round 19, while Rhys Stanley is available after a minor back complaint ruled him out of last weekend's action. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Levi Casboult Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Sam Day Foot 4-6 weeks
Brandon Ellis Calf 1 week
Touk Miller Wrist 4-6 weeks
Ethan Read Leg TBC
Lachie Weller Knee 1 week
Jarrod Witts Back Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

A rough week for the Suns with Miller and Day to miss at least a month. Witts will be tested during the week after missing the loss against North Melbourne. Read has a small fracture in his leg with a timeline for his return to be given "in due course", the club says. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lachie Ash Calf Test
Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle 2-3 weeks
Josh Kelly Calf 3-4 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 3-4 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Indefinite
Harry Rowston Back Indefinite
Sam Taylor Testicle 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants hope Ash will be available this weekend, but he faces a fitness test on Friday. Taylor could be back in a fortnight, but Kelly is set to miss much of the next month. Nick Haynes (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Calsher Dear Ribs Test
Jack Ginnivan Leg Test
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
James Sicily Shoulder Test
Chad Wingard Calf Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis will undergo a knee reconstruction in the coming days after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Geelong on Saturday night. Sicily will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dislocating his shoulder in round 16, while Ginnivan is facing a race against the clock to be fit after fracturing his fibula. Dear missed the weekend with rib soreness and could also be available against Fremantle on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Brown Knee Test
Max Gawn Foot 2-3 weeks
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Harrison Petty Hamstring Test
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Gawn is facing a 2-3 week stint on the sidelines after chipping the base of his right fibula against West Coast on Sunday. Petty missed the game with a hamstring complaint but the Demons were hopeful he would be available for Saturday night’s clash with the Bombers. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Ankle Test
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Zac Fisher Foot Test
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
George Wardlaw Concussion Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will make sure Wardlaw passes through the AFL's concussion protocols before making him available for this weekend, while Fisher also faces a fitness test later in the week. Wil Dawson (shoulder) and Blake Drury (knee) are both set to be available and are likely to return through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ryan Burton Foot Test
Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1 week
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Test
Josh Sinn Quad Test
Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Good news for Port with Ratugolea and Burton training on Tuesday and expected to be available for selection to face Gold Coast on Sunday, while Sinn will train on Thursday to press his claims. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jacob Bauer Ribs Test
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back 4-5 weeks
Campbell Gray Hamstring 7-8 weeks
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Dustin Martin Back Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks
Dion Prestia Calf Test
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 1-2 weeks
Jack Ross Foot 3-4 weeks
Samson Ryan Ankle Test
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond could be boosted by the return of Prestia and Martin, with the pair needing to get through training this week in order to face Greater Western Sydey. Pickett and Rioli are closing in on returns, but Lynch's timeline has bumped out a week, having sat at 1-2 last round. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Riley Bonner Foot Test
Anthony Caminiti Ankle 2-3 weeks
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Paddy Dow Ankle Test
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
Dougal Howard Hamstring Test
Max King Knee Season
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Windhager will miss up to six weeks after straining his hamstring against Sydney on Sunday. Caminiti is set to be sidelined for a few more weeks with a high ankle sprain. Bonner and Dow will need to prove their fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back Test
Jack Buller Back Season
Harry Cunningham Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Isaac Heeney Suspension Round 19
Peter Ladhams Concussion Test
Angus Sheldrick Ankle Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

For the first time this season, Callum Mills is off the injured list and will return to the senior side this Saturday. Luke Parker is also available again after suspension, while Heeney's fate will be determined by the Tribunal (and possibly the Appeals Board) this week. Sheldrick is set to return in the VFL after a lengthy lay-off, while Cunningham is still at least a week away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Flynn Ankle Test
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Knee TBC
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Ribs/lung 1 week
Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1 week
Dom Sheed Hamstring Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

McGovern remains in Melbourne with a punctured lung and broken rib and will miss Sunday’s match against Brisbane, but Rhett Bazzo looks likely to return for his first game of 2024. Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue, while Petruccelle and Sheed are both chances to face the Lions. Flynn missed last week’s game with a rolled ankle and is also in the frame to return this week. Hewett has been ruled out for the season due to bone stress in his foot. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 6-8 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 6-8 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jason Johannisen Calf 5-7 weeks
Liam Jones Knee 2-4 weeks
Alex Keath Hamstring Test
Aaron Naughton Concussion 1-2 weeks
James O'Donnell Concussion 1-2 weeks
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman Groin Test
Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Jones could miss up to a month in a big blow, after scans revealed a moderate-grade MCL injury. Naughton and O'Donnell have entered concussion protocols. Johannisen has suffered a setback with his calf and might not return in the home and away season. Croft has suffered another stress fracture and could miss the rest of the campign. – Josh Gabelich