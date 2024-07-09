James O'Donnell comes off injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Karl Gallagher Hamstring 2 weeks Will Hamill Finger 2 weeks Mitch Hinge Adductor 1 week Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Josh Worrell Arm 2-4 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Brisbane with an adductor injury and will miss this week as he manages the issue. Pedlar's season is over after a nasty shoulder injury in the SANFL at the weekend. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be on the sidelines for three months. Hamill is out for another two games after finger surgery. – Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder 1 week Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Brandon Starcevich Concussion 1 week Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Starcevich has entered concussion protocols after his hit from Adelaide's Izak Rankine on Sunday, and at this stage he'll miss just the one match. Answerth is coming along a little quicker than expected and could also be available in a week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Tom De Koning Ankle Test Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Hudson O'Keefe Hamstring Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Jacob Weitering Quad Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are sweating on the fitness of De Koning and Weitering, with both carrying knocks into the weekend. Martin could return at some level, while O'Keeffe is also likely to be back after a long layoff. Docherty has recently progressed to non-contact training following an ACL injury sustained in Opening Round. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Josh Carmichael Concussion TBC Mason Cox Knee 1-2 weeks Jamie Elliott Vascular Test Josh Eyre Concussion 1-2 weeks Beau McCreery Calf 3-5 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Brody Mihocek Pectoral 10-12 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot 2-4 weeks John Noble Concussion Test Wil Parker Knee 1-2 weeks Isaac Quaynor Toe Test Jakob Ryan Calf 2-4 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Darcy Cameron and Jeremy Howe will both be available after injury scares over recent days, while Elliott has bolted into contention for Friday night after missing months with a vascular issue. Quaynor will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is in doubt with a toe injury. Mihocek has been ruled out for the rest of the home and away season and might not play again this year due to a pec issue. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 5 weeks Saad El-Hawli Ankle 4 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 2 weeks Zach Reid Pectoral TBC Updated: July 8, 2024

Early prognosis

Parish is closing on a return in what would be another boost for the Bombers, who had no fresh injury concerns following their win over the Magpies. Sam Weideman, yet to play in the AFL this year, is available again following his VFL suspension. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Sean Darcy Concussion 1 week Josh Draper Groin Test Oscar McDonald Knee 6-7 weeks Ollie Murphy Abdomen 5-7 weeks Alex Pearce Arm Test Brandon Walker Shoulder Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce will have to get through main training during the week but could return against Hawthorn this Saturday, but Darcy will miss with concussion after being subbed out last week. Despite battling through a groin injury against Richmond, Draper is expected to be available for selection, while Walker is a test after sitting out last week with an AC joint complaint. Nathan O’Driscoll and Sebit Kuek both played WAFL on the weekend after recovering from knee injuries. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid 1-2 weeks Mitch Edwards Back Test Toby Conway Foot TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 4-6 weeks Emerson Jeka Achilles Test Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2-3 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Conway will be unavailable again this week as the club pursues a clear diagnosis and treatment options, with clarity expected next week. Guthrie's troublesome Achilles continues to bother him and there is no timeline for his return now. In better news, Bruhn's recovery from a wrist issue is accelerating and he could return as early as round 19, while Rhys Stanley is available after a minor back complaint ruled him out of last weekend's action. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Levi Casboult Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sam Day Foot 4-6 weeks Brandon Ellis Calf 1 week Touk Miller Wrist 4-6 weeks Ethan Read Leg TBC Lachie Weller Knee 1 week Jarrod Witts Back Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

A rough week for the Suns with Miller and Day to miss at least a month. Witts will be tested during the week after missing the loss against North Melbourne. Read has a small fracture in his leg with a timeline for his return to be given "in due course", the club says. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Ash Calf Test Josh Fahey Foot 12 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle 2-3 weeks Josh Kelly Calf 3-4 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 3-4 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Indefinite Harry Rowston Back Indefinite Sam Taylor Testicle 2-3 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants hope Ash will be available this weekend, but he faces a fitness test on Friday. Taylor could be back in a fortnight, but Kelly is set to miss much of the next month. Nick Haynes (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Calsher Dear Ribs Test Jack Ginnivan Leg Test Mitch Lewis Knee Season James Sicily Shoulder Test Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis will undergo a knee reconstruction in the coming days after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Geelong on Saturday night. Sicily will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dislocating his shoulder in round 16, while Ginnivan is facing a race against the clock to be fit after fracturing his fibula. Dear missed the weekend with rib soreness and could also be available against Fremantle on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee Test Max Gawn Foot 2-3 weeks Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Harrison Petty Hamstring Test Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Gawn is facing a 2-3 week stint on the sidelines after chipping the base of his right fibula against West Coast on Sunday. Petty missed the game with a hamstring complaint but the Demons were hopeful he would be available for Saturday night’s clash with the Bombers. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Ankle Test Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Zac Fisher Foot Test Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season George Wardlaw Concussion Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will make sure Wardlaw passes through the AFL's concussion protocols before making him available for this weekend, while Fisher also faces a fitness test later in the week. Wil Dawson (shoulder) and Blake Drury (knee) are both set to be available and are likely to return through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Foot Test Trent McKenzie Hamstring 1 week Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Test Josh Sinn Quad Test Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Good news for Port with Ratugolea and Burton training on Tuesday and expected to be available for selection to face Gold Coast on Sunday, while Sinn will train on Thursday to press his claims. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Ribs Test Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back 4-5 weeks Campbell Gray Hamstring 7-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Back Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks Dion Prestia Calf Test Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 1-2 weeks Jack Ross Foot 3-4 weeks Samson Ryan Ankle Test Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Richmond could be boosted by the return of Prestia and Martin, with the pair needing to get through training this week in order to face Greater Western Sydey. Pickett and Rioli are closing in on returns, but Lynch's timeline has bumped out a week, having sat at 1-2 last round. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Bonner Foot Test Anthony Caminiti Ankle 2-3 weeks Brad Crouch Knee TBC Paddy Dow Ankle Test Jack Hayes Knee TBC Dougal Howard Hamstring Test Max King Knee Season James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Windhager will miss up to six weeks after straining his hamstring against Sydney on Sunday. Caminiti is set to be sidelined for a few more weeks with a high ankle sprain. Bonner and Dow will need to prove their fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back Test Jack Buller Back Season Harry Cunningham Hamstring 1-2 weeks Isaac Heeney Suspension Round 19 Peter Ladhams Concussion Test Angus Sheldrick Ankle Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

For the first time this season, Callum Mills is off the injured list and will return to the senior side this Saturday. Luke Parker is also available again after suspension, while Heeney's fate will be determined by the Tribunal (and possibly the Appeals Board) this week. Sheldrick is set to return in the VFL after a lengthy lay-off, while Cunningham is still at least a week away. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Flynn Ankle Test Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Knee TBC Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs/lung 1 week Jack Petruccelle Hamstring 1 week Dom Sheed Hamstring Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

McGovern remains in Melbourne with a punctured lung and broken rib and will miss Sunday’s match against Brisbane, but Rhett Bazzo looks likely to return for his first game of 2024. Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue, while Petruccelle and Sheed are both chances to face the Lions. Flynn missed last week’s game with a rolled ankle and is also in the frame to return this week. Hewett has been ruled out for the season due to bone stress in his foot. – Sophie Welsh

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 6-8 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 6-8 weeks James Harmes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jason Johannisen Calf 5-7 weeks Liam Jones Knee 2-4 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring Test Aaron Naughton Concussion 1-2 weeks James O'Donnell Concussion 1-2 weeks Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Groin Test Updated: July 9, 2024

Early prognosis

Jones could miss up to a month in a big blow, after scans revealed a moderate-grade MCL injury. Naughton and O'Donnell have entered concussion protocols. Johannisen has suffered a setback with his calf and might not return in the home and away season. Croft has suffered another stress fracture and could miss the rest of the campign. – Josh Gabelich