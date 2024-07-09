Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Karl Gallagher
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Will Hamill
|Finger
|2 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Adductor
|1 week
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Hinge was subbed out of Sunday's loss to Brisbane with an adductor injury and will miss this week as he manages the issue. Pedlar's season is over after a nasty shoulder injury in the SANFL at the weekend. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be on the sidelines for three months. Hamill is out for another two games after finger surgery. – Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Starcevich has entered concussion protocols after his hit from Adelaide's Izak Rankine on Sunday, and at this stage he'll miss just the one match. Answerth is coming along a little quicker than expected and could also be available in a week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Hudson O'Keefe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Weitering
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are sweating on the fitness of De Koning and Weitering, with both carrying knocks into the weekend. Martin could return at some level, while O'Keeffe is also likely to be back after a long layoff. Docherty has recently progressed to non-contact training following an ACL injury sustained in Opening Round. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Carmichael
|Concussion
|TBC
|Mason Cox
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Vascular
|Test
|Josh Eyre
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|10-12 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|John Noble
|Concussion
|Test
|Wil Parker
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Quaynor
|Toe
|Test
|Jakob Ryan
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Darcy Cameron and Jeremy Howe will both be available after injury scares over recent days, while Elliott has bolted into contention for Friday night after missing months with a vascular issue. Quaynor will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is in doubt with a toe injury. Mihocek has been ruled out for the rest of the home and away season and might not play again this year due to a pec issue. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|TBC
|Updated: July 8, 2024
Early prognosis
Parish is closing on a return in what would be another boost for the Bombers, who had no fresh injury concerns following their win over the Magpies. Sam Weideman, yet to play in the AFL this year, is available again following his VFL suspension. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Josh Draper
|Groin
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|5-7 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Pearce will have to get through main training during the week but could return against Hawthorn this Saturday, but Darcy will miss with concussion after being subbed out last week. Despite battling through a groin injury against Richmond, Draper is expected to be available for selection, while Walker is a test after sitting out last week with an AC joint complaint. Nathan O’Driscoll and Sebit Kuek both played WAFL on the weekend after recovering from knee injuries. – Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Scaphoid
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Emerson Jeka
|Achilles
|Test
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Conway will be unavailable again this week as the club pursues a clear diagnosis and treatment options, with clarity expected next week. Guthrie's troublesome Achilles continues to bother him and there is no timeline for his return now. In better news, Bruhn's recovery from a wrist issue is accelerating and he could return as early as round 19, while Rhys Stanley is available after a minor back complaint ruled him out of last weekend's action. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Day
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|1 week
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|4-6 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|1 week
|Jarrod Witts
|Back
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
A rough week for the Suns with Miller and Day to miss at least a month. Witts will be tested during the week after missing the loss against North Melbourne. Read has a small fracture in his leg with a timeline for his return to be given "in due course", the club says. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Ash
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Indefinite
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Indefinite
|Sam Taylor
|Testicle
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants hope Ash will be available this weekend, but he faces a fitness test on Friday. Taylor could be back in a fortnight, but Kelly is set to miss much of the next month. Nick Haynes (hamstring) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Calsher Dear
|Ribs
|Test
|Jack Ginnivan
|Leg
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|James Sicily
|Shoulder
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis will undergo a knee reconstruction in the coming days after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Geelong on Saturday night. Sicily will need to prove his fitness later in the week after dislocating his shoulder in round 16, while Ginnivan is facing a race against the clock to be fit after fracturing his fibula. Dear missed the weekend with rib soreness and could also be available against Fremantle on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|Test
|Max Gawn
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Harrison Petty
|Hamstring
|Test
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Gawn is facing a 2-3 week stint on the sidelines after chipping the base of his right fibula against West Coast on Sunday. Petty missed the game with a hamstring complaint but the Demons were hopeful he would be available for Saturday night’s clash with the Bombers. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Ankle
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Zac Fisher
|Foot
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will make sure Wardlaw passes through the AFL's concussion protocols before making him available for this weekend, while Fisher also faces a fitness test later in the week. Wil Dawson (shoulder) and Blake Drury (knee) are both set to be available and are likely to return through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Burton
|Foot
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Sinn
|Quad
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Good news for Port with Ratugolea and Burton training on Tuesday and expected to be available for selection to face Gold Coast on Sunday, while Sinn will train on Thursday to press his claims. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Ribs
|Test
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|4-5 weeks
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Back
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|Test
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Richmond could be boosted by the return of Prestia and Martin, with the pair needing to get through training this week in order to face Greater Western Sydey. Pickett and Rioli are closing in on returns, but Lynch's timeline has bumped out a week, having sat at 1-2 last round. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Bonner
|Foot
|Test
|Anthony Caminiti
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Windhager will miss up to six weeks after straining his hamstring against Sydney on Sunday. Caminiti is set to be sidelined for a few more weeks with a high ankle sprain. Bonner and Dow will need to prove their fitness later in the week ahead of the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|Test
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Harry Cunningham
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Heeney
|Suspension
|Round 19
|Peter Ladhams
|Concussion
|Test
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
For the first time this season, Callum Mills is off the injured list and will return to the senior side this Saturday. Luke Parker is also available again after suspension, while Heeney's fate will be determined by the Tribunal (and possibly the Appeals Board) this week. Sheldrick is set to return in the VFL after a lengthy lay-off, while Cunningham is still at least a week away. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Knee
|TBC
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs/lung
|1 week
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Dom Sheed
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
McGovern remains in Melbourne with a punctured lung and broken rib and will miss Sunday’s match against Brisbane, but Rhett Bazzo looks likely to return for his first game of 2024. Jamieson is working through a patella tendon knee issue, while Petruccelle and Sheed are both chances to face the Lions. Flynn missed last week’s game with a rolled ankle and is also in the frame to return this week. Hewett has been ruled out for the season due to bone stress in his foot. – Sophie Welsh
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|6-8 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|6-8 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Aaron Naughton
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: July 9, 2024
Early prognosis
Jones could miss up to a month in a big blow, after scans revealed a moderate-grade MCL injury. Naughton and O'Donnell have entered concussion protocols. Johannisen has suffered a setback with his calf and might not return in the home and away season. Croft has suffered another stress fracture and could miss the rest of the campign. – Josh Gabelich