Isaac Heeney looks on during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Isaac Heeney is staring at a one-match ban as he faces the Tribunal for a hit on Jimmy Webster during the club's loss to St Kilda on Sunday.

The Swans star attempted to push off Webster in a marking contest and struck the Saints defender high, drawing blood.

If Heeney is unsuccessful in his appeal, it will leave his Brownlow Medal hopes in tatters.

He has enjoyed a stunning season to date and is the equal leader on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, which correctly tipped Lachie Neale to win the award last year, after 17 rounds.

The MRO graded the incident as intentional, high contact and low impact, which triggered a one-match ban.

The case is the first of two Tribunal cases on Tuesday, with Adelaide's Izak Rankine challenging his four-match ban for a bump on Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich.

The bump was graded as intentional, high contact and severe impact.

Heeney will face the Tribunal from 6.30pm AEST, with Rankine to follow.