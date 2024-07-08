Demons skipper says he's likely to miss Saturday night's clash with Essendon at the MCG

Max Gawn receives medical attention during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A 'PRETTY sore' Max Gawn is in significant doubt for Melbourne's clash with Essendon on Saturday night after having scans on an injured right ankle on Monday morning.

Gawn suffered the injury in the last minute of the second quarter when his foot collided with Harley Reid's leg as the Demons ruckman attempted a kick out of a centre-bounce stoppage.

Gawn struggled through the second half of the Demons' 54-point win over West Coast on Sunday and was substituted out of the game in the last quarter.

Coach Simon Goodwin said after the game that his skipper's substitution was precautionary but Gawn said on Monday that he was likely to miss the MCG clash with Essendon.

"It's pretty sore, I must admit. I woke up very sore. Obviously played the second half in a bit of distress," he said, while on crutches and wearing a moonboot on his right foot.

"At this stage, I'm thinking that (I will miss), just because of how sore it is, but I've seen some stuff that the human body can do and it can certainly turn around pretty quickly.

"I'm always looking quite optimistic at these things. I don't exactly know what it really is yet so we're waiting for a bit of information, I'm sure we'll get it to you this afternoon. I'd say it's more of a short-term thing – I'm hoping – but it is pretty sore."

