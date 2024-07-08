AFL footy boss Laura Kane has spoken to Gold Coast after Damien Hardwick swore in his post-game press conference

Damien Hardwick during the match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick won't face any sanction from the AFL for swearing in his post-match press conference on Saturday.

Following his side's loss to North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, continuing the Suns' winless run away from home this season, Hardwick said it was time for his club to "grow the f*** up".

AFL footy boss Laura Kane said while the League "clearly" doesn't encourage the use of such language, the three-time premiership coach won't be sanctioned.

"The Gold Coast were proactive," Kane told AFL.com.au's Footy Feed Extra on Monday. "I spoke to them immediately after the press conference.

"We clearly don't encourage that kind of language or behaviour in our press conferences, but the game is passionate and I think what we saw is a passionate coach who is invested in his players.

"We've addressed it with the Gold Coast and there'll be no further action for Damien or the club.

"We spoke to them about making sure they're comfortable with what's delivered in their post-game press conference. Their proactive follow up suggests they're aware. We've addressed it and there's nothing further for the Gold Coast."

On Monday, AFL.com.au's chief football correspondent Damian Barrett told Access All Areas that Hardwick needed to put the spotlight back on himself, labelling him a "sook".

"I think Damien Hardwick himself needs to grow up at certain points in media moments," Barrett said.

"It's not the first time he's come across as a sook this year alone and he was a sook at times when it started to turn at Richmond.

"While I get what he's trying to do to toughen the whole part of the football club up, I don't think that does him or the club any justice. Ultimately, in his first season, in the same stage of the season in which they sacked Stuart Dew last year, the club is one win better off.

"I know he's taking the blame as well, but it hasn't been anywhere near the success he wanted it to be.

"It's not that hard to not drop an F-bomb in a media moment when you've had time to think about it."

Co-panellist Matthew Lloyd, however, said while Hardwick's language was unacceptable, the message was the right one.

"He's not being a sook in that situation. He's putting it on his players and himself and the club," Lloyd said.

"He didn't need to drop the F-bomb, but I like that's he's just not going to tolerate it."