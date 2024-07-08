Jeremy McGovern must be medically cleared to fly home to Perth after suffering a punctured lung and bruised rib against the Demons

Jeremy McGovern is seen to by trainers during round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's Jeremy McGovern remains in Melbourne after suffering a punctured lung and a broken rib during Sunday's loss to Melbourne at the MCG.

McGovern, who was previously investigated for internal injuries following a heavy landing in round nine, was unable to fly home with his Eagles teammates on Sunday night after sustaining the injury in the last quarter of the match.

The 32-year-old has been discharged from hospital but will remain in Melbourne with a club staff member until he is medically cleared to fly home to Perth.

"The club is working on arrangements for Jeremy to return home as soon as possible following medical advice," the Eagles' football manager Gavin Bell said on Monday night.

"'Gov’s' health and wellbeing is our priority and his return to playing will be determined in due course, but at this stage we are not expecting him to be available against Brisbane on Sunday."

McGovern has suffered many broken ribs throughout his 188-game career.