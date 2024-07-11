Our footy experts have made the call on round 18

COLLINGWOOD, Port Adelaide and Melbourne may be chasing finals spots, but they are being given little chance in round 18.

Only one of our expert tipsters has predicted the Magpies will beat Geelong in Friday night's blockbuster at the MCG.

And only one is tipping the Power, who face a difficult clash away to 12th-placed Gold Coast, while just two are giving Melbourne a chance against Essendon.

There are four teams tipped by all of our experts, with Sydney (against North Melbourne), Carlton (Western Bulldogs), Greater Western Sydney (Richmond) and Brisbane (West Coast) all expected to win.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Geelong - 19 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 98

CALLUM TWOMEY

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 95

JOSH GABELICH

Geelong - 11 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 93

SARAH OLLE

Geelong - 11 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 92

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong – 20 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 92

SARAH BLACK

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 91

KANE CORNES

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

St Kilda

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 91

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - 13 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

St Kilda

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 91

MATTHEW LLOYD

Geelong - 15 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 91

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 18 points

Sydney

Hawthorn

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 87

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Geelong - 11 points

Sydney

Fremantle

Carlton

Adelaide

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 87

TOTALS

Collingwood 1-10 Geelong

Sydney 11-0 North Melbourne

Hawthorn 3-8 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 0-11 Carlton

Adelaide 9-2 St Kilda

Melbourne 2-9 Essendon

Gold Coast 10-1 Port Adelaide

Richmond 0-11 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast 0-11 Brisbane