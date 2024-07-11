COLLINGWOOD, Port Adelaide and Melbourne may be chasing finals spots, but they are being given little chance in round 18.
Only one of our expert tipsters has predicted the Magpies will beat Geelong in Friday night's blockbuster at the MCG.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
And only one is tipping the Power, who face a difficult clash away to 12th-placed Gold Coast, while just two are giving Melbourne a chance against Essendon.
There are four teams tipped by all of our experts, with Sydney (against North Melbourne), Carlton (Western Bulldogs), Greater Western Sydney (Richmond) and Brisbane (West Coast) all expected to win.
Check out all the R18 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Geelong - 19 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 98
CALLUM TWOMEY
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 95
JOSH GABELICH
Geelong - 11 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 93
SARAH OLLE
Geelong - 11 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 92
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong – 20 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 92
SARAH BLACK
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 91
KANE CORNES
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
St Kilda
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 91
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - 13 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
St Kilda
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 91
MATTHEW LLOYD
Geelong - 15 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 91
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 18 points
Sydney
Hawthorn
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 87
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Geelong - 11 points
Sydney
Fremantle
Carlton
Adelaide
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 87
TOTALS
Collingwood 1-10 Geelong
Sydney 11-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 3-8 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 0-11 Carlton
Adelaide 9-2 St Kilda
Melbourne 2-9 Essendon
Gold Coast 10-1 Port Adelaide
Richmond 0-11 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast 0-11 Brisbane