A host of Victoria’s best under-18 boys and girls footballers will be in action at Marvel Stadium this weekend as part of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships

L-R: Murphy Reid, Jack Whitlock, Sierra Grieves and Millie Lang. Pictures: AFL Photos

A host of Victoria’s best under-18 boys and girls footballers will be in action at Marvel Stadium this weekend as part of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships.

Victoria Metro and Victoria Country will meet in a boys and girls double-header on Sunday, July 14. Entry to both matches is free.

The action will commence at 10:35am AEST when the Metro and Country boys teams meet in a clash that will decide the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys title winner.

Both Victorian sides are undefeated ahead of the final game of the Championships on Sunday, having each recorded three wins across their opening three games over the past month.

Victoria Metro claimed the title in 2022 prior to the Allies’ historic maiden win last year, while Victoria Country is looking for its first title win since 2015.

The Larke Medal for the competition best and fairest and the All Australian team will be selected by a panel comprising AFL Talent Pathways staff and AFL recruiters at the conclusion of the Championships.

A clash between the Victoria Metro and Victoria Country girls team will follow at 1:00pm AEST as part of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls.

The match will be the fourth of this year’s girls Championships, which commenced last month and will run through to August.

Victoria Metro opened its campaign with a big win over the Allies at Blacktown International Sportspark in the opening game of the Championships last month, while Victoria Country went down in a narrow loss to Queensland at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday.

AFL Head of Talent Pathways, Grant Williams, said: “It is fantastic to have Sunday’s matches being played at Marvel Stadium. It will be a great thrill for all players to showcase their talent on an AFL venue.

"The Marsh AFL National Championships are the highest standard of representative state and territory football for aspiring talented footballers and we look forward to awarding the title to the winner of the boys match.

"Both of Sunday’s matches will feature a host of prospects eligible for selection in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft and 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft and we encourage all football fans to head along to watch the next generation of stars of our game."

START TIMES

Boys: 10:35am AEST

Girls: 1:00pm AEST

ENTRY

Entry to both matches is free. Spectators can enter Marvel Stadium via Gates 2 and 3 from 10:00am AEST.

WATCH

All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships are live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

MATCH CENTRE

Click on the links below to view the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships match centre.

STANDINGS

Below are the current standings from the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships.

U18 BOYS

TEAM PLAYED WON LOST PTS Victoria Metro 3 3 0 12 Victoria Country 3 3 0 12 Western Australia 4 1 3 4 Allies 4 1 3 4 South Australia 4 1 3 4



U18 GIRLS