Marcus Windhager will miss a large chunk of the rest of the season after an injury last weekend

Marcus Windhager and Mitch Georgiades in action during the R16 match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ST KILDA midfielder Marcus Windhager is set to miss up to six weeks after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's win over Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

The 21-year-old was substituted out of the game in the third quarter of the club's two-point victory.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Scans have revealed a strain that will sideline Windhager for at least a month and could cost him most of the closing stages of 2024.

Ross Lyon has handed Windhager some key tagging roles across the past couple of months, clamping Harley Reid in a half, then Touk Miller, before getting jobs on Lachie Neale and Zak Butters.

Learn More 05:49

St Kilda lost key forward Max King for the remainder of the season last week when the former pick No.4 suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury against Port Adelaide.

Anthony Caminiti is also set to miss at least another three weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Anthony Caminiti is seen on the bench during the R14 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at the Gabba on June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Bonner and Paddy Dow will need to prove their fitness later in the week to be cleared to make the trip to South Australia to face Adelaide on Saturday night.

After playing in an elimination final last year, St Kilda has won six games across the first 17 rounds to sit in 14th spot on the ladder.