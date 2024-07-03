St Kilda has suffered a massive blow with Max King to miss the remainder of the 2024 season

Max King looks on after the R14 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at the Gabba on June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Max King will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after tearing a posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury to his left knee just after half-time in the club's two-point loss to Port Adelaide, however played out the rest of the game.

It is the same knee that saw King miss two matches earlier in the season, but the injuries are believed to be unrelated.

"This is a very disappointing outcome for Max," EGM Football David Misson said.

"It's a credit to Max's commitment to his teammates that he played out the game on Sunday, but for his long-term future and health, it's important we now give his knee some time to rest and recover.

"While this will see Max miss the rest of the season, pleasingly he doesn't require surgery, and this course of action will place him in the best possible position to attack pre-season."

King is contracted for another two years at the Saints, but has been in talks on a potential long-term extension.

The Saints sit in 15th place on the ladder with just five wins for the season.

