In the latest episode of AFL Play's new podcast, Isaac Smith chats with Richmond senior coach Adem Yze

Adem Yze addresses his players during Richmond's clash with Essendon in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WANT to get the inside word on coaching from some of the greats of the game?

Four-time premiership player Isaac Smith has you covered in the new podcast Inside with Issie, brought to you by AFL Play.

In this new series, Smith chats all things coaching with a range of guests, including current AFL coaches, on topics including the six key coaching competencies, problem solving, and issues that affect footy from the elite level to the grassroots.

In the latest episode, Smith chats with Melbourne great and Richmond senior coach Adem Yze.

Adem Yze and Isaac Smith at Hawthorn training in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Yze, who was an assistant coach at Hawthorn under Alastair Clarkson from 2012-20 for three premierships, before returning to the Demons and winning the 2021 premiership under Simon Goodwin, speaks about his own coaching philosophy and the challenges of guiding the Tigers through their own rebuild after a triple-flag era.

Yze also reveals the areas that he 'overcoaches', why he loves getting his hands dirty at training sessions, and how Neale Daniher's legacy as a coach and a person continues to shape his approach.

