Brisbane will be without Jack Payne for the run to the finals

Jack Payne in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE will be without key defender Jack Payne for up to six weeks due to bone stress in his right foot.

Payne missed the Lions' win over Melbourne in round 16 with foot soreness, but returned to play Adelaide last Sunday.

The 24-year-old experienced soreness in the foot in the ensuing days and scans confirmed bone stress.

With seven rounds remaining, Brisbane is hopeful Payne will be available before the end of the home and away season.

Jack Payne in action during the match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

His absence is significant for Chris Fagan's team, with fellow defenders Tom Doedee and Darcy Gardiner already unavailable for the remainder of 2024 after rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments.

It leaves co-captain Harris Andrews and veteran Ryan Lester in the key defensive posts, likely to be joined by Darragh Joyce.

Brisbane travels to Perth on Friday to face West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday.