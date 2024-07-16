Tim Taranto is helped from the ground during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Shoulder Season Karl Gallagher Hamstring 1 week Will Hamill Finger 1-2 weeks Wayne Milera Knee Season Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Izak Rankine Suspension Round 22 Josh Worrell Arm 1 week Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell has done a power of running through his rehab and is due back in the next week, with the Crows expecting him to hit the ground running. Hamill, likewise, will not be restricted on his legs after undergoing finger surgery, with the defender expecting clearance to complete ball work soon. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Shoulder Test Charlie Cameron Suspension Round 22 Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Jack Payne Foot 5 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion Test Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Answerth and Starcevich are both expected to be available at the weekend, just needing to get through main training on Thursday to tick off their final stages of recovery. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder 1 week Orazio Fantasia Calf Test Mitch McGovern Hip Test Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Hamstring Indefinite Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will put Fantasia and McGovern through their paces later this week to determine their availability for the weekend. Williams is expected to miss some time, though the club will wait to see how he recovers this week before determining the extent of his injury. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Mason Cox Knee Test Charlie Dean Concussion 1-2 weeks Josh Eyre Concussion Test Jeremy Howe Hamstring Test Beau McCreery Calf 1-2 weeks Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Wil Parker Knee 1est Jakob Ryan Calf 1 week Lachie Schultz Concussion 1-2 weeks Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox and Howe are both pushing to be available this weekend but need to prove their fitness at training on Thursday. Dean has entered concussion protocols, joining Schultz. Mitchell has experienced a setback in his bid to return from foot surgery. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Saad El-Hawli Ankle 3-4 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf 1-2 weeks Zach Reid Pectoral 9 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers suffered no fresh injury concerns from their loss to the Demons. They could regain gun midfielder Parish next week, while a timeline has now been set for Reid. Baldwin has been ruled out for the rest of the season. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Sean Darcy Concussion Test Neil Erasmus Concussion 1 week Oscar McDonald Knee 4-6 weeks Ollie Murphy Abdomen 4-5 weeks Alex Pearce Arm Test Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce is on track to return if he gets through training after pushing hard to play in round 18 but being held back. Darcy is also on track and has ticked all boxes so far after copping an accidental knee to the head. Erasmus is in concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. Brandon Walker got through his first game in the WAFL after a shoulder injury and felt no pain, putting him in the AFL selection frame this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid Test Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles 3 weeks Tom Hawkins Foot 3-5 weeks Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for ruck Conway with a navicular stress fracture ending his season. He will have surgery and is expected to be able to complete a full pre-season. Guthrie finally has some clarity on his return, expected in three weeks after a frustrating period dealing with his Achilles problem. In better news, Bruhn is a chance to return against the Bulldogs this weekend after strong progress in his recovery from a wrist fracture, while forward Shannon Neale is available after being cleared of damage from a knock to his throat. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring 3-5 weeks Alex Davies Suspension Round 22 Sam Day Foot 3-5 weeks Brandon Ellis Calf 1 week Touk Miller Wrist 3-5 weeks Ethan Read Leg 6 weeks Jake Rogers Knee 4 weeks Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 20 Jarrod Witts Back Test Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

A mixed bag for the Suns with Lachie Weller available after 12 months on the sidelines following knee surgery, but Ainsworth ruled out for the rest of the season with a "high grade AC joint injury" the club's physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said. Ainsworth will see a specialist this week to determine his next course of action. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Bedford Suspension Round 22 Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Josh Fahey Foot 6-8 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle TBC Josh Kelly Calf 3 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 2-3 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Indefinite Harry Rowston Back Indefinite Sam Taylor Testicle 1-2 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Coniglio plays this week, having been subbed off with soreness in his shoulder last weekend. He didn't require scans, so it will simply be a case of whether he makes it through training in the coming days. Taylor is still around a fortnight away, while Kelly will miss much of the next month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Massimo D'Ambrosio Ankle Test Jack Ginnivan Leg Test Mitch Lewis Knee Season Chad Wingard Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Ginnivan is pushing to be available against his old side on Saturday after missing the past two games due to a fractured fibula. The small forward trained on Monday but will need to be cleared on Thursday to return. D’Ambrosio will also face a fitness test later in the week after being subbed out with an ankle injury – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Gawn Ankle Test Lachie Hunter Calf 1 week Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Gawn has been "incredibly diligent" in his rehab and is pushing to play against Fremantle after just one week on the sidelines with an ankle injury. A decision on his fitness will be made later in the week. Hunter succumbed to calf tightness while playing VFL on the weekend, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain. He is expected to miss one week. Spargo is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his troublesome Achilles last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put young ruck Free on the sidelines for an indefinite period, having sustained multiple concussions in the VFL over the last year. It was the only setback from last weekend's games. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Burton Foot Test Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Lachie Jones Concussion TBC Todd Marshall Hip Test Trent McKenzie Hamstring Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Josh Sinn Quad Test Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

A mixed bag out of the weekend, with scans clearing Marshall of any serious damage, while Finlayson will not require surgery but will miss the rest of the season. Sinn and Burton will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back 3-4 weeks Campbell Gray Hamstring 6-8 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL Season Dylan Grimes Back Season Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Back Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 1 week Jack Ross Foot 2-3 weeks Tim Taranto Concussion 1 week Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin once again is a test with his ongoing back issue, while Lynch is still sidelined for a few more weeks, having injured his "good" hamstring four weeks ago. After a frustrating season, Ross is within touching distance of a return after hurting his foot in April. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Anthony Caminiti Ankle Test Brad Crouch Knee TBC Paddy Dow Ankle Test Max Hall Back TBC Jack Hayes Knee TBC Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Hip 3-4 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring 4 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Phillipou will be sidelined for up to a month after sustaining a hip injury in the loss to Adelaide last Saturday night. Mid-season recruit Hall is sidelined with a back injury, while Dow and Caminiti face fitness tests ahead of the clash against West Coast on Saturday – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Harry Cunningham Hamstring Test Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Justin McInerney Knee TBC Patrick Snell Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Flying high on top of the ladder, the Swans also have one of the shortest injury lists in the competition, although the addition of McInerney is a huge blow given his form this season. The versatile 23-year-old will miss at least a few weeks and his return to play remains up in the air. Cunningham is expected to return after a hamstring issue, while Isaac Heeney will also be back from suspension. Callum Mills has pulled up a bit sore after playing a full game last week in his comeback from a long-term injury and might be an option to take the sub vest against Brisbane as the club carefully manages his return. Young guns Konstanty and Snell both picked up injuries in the past week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Ankle TBC Liam Duggan Concussion 1-2 weeks Matt Flynn Ankle Test Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Knee TBC Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs/lung Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles will confirm the progress of McGovern on Tuesday evening after he drove back from Melbourne following rib/lung damage. Likewise Brockman, who finished Sunday's clash against Brisbane with an apparent ankle issue. Duggan will be unavailable for at least one week after entering concussion protocols. Petruccelle faces a fitness test after a hamstring strain suffered at training, while Jamieson continues to work through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 5-7 weeks James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jason Johannisen Calf 4-6 weeks Liam Jones Knee 1-3 weeks Aaron Naughton Concussion Test James O'Donnell Concussion Test Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Adam Treloar Calf Test Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Treloar was a late out on Saturday with calf tightness and will need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face Geelong on Saturday. Naughton is on track to exit concussion protocols in time, but O’Donnell might need another week before being cleared to return. – Josh Gabelich