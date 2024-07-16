Tim Taranto is helped from the ground during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Crouch Shoulder Season
Karl Gallagher Hamstring 1 week
Will Hamill Finger 1-2 weeks
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Izak Rankine Suspension Round 22
Josh Worrell Arm 1 week
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Worrell has done a power of running through his rehab and is due back in the next week, with the Crows expecting him to hit the ground running. Hamill, likewise, will not be restricted on his legs after undergoing finger surgery, with the defender expecting clearance to complete ball work soon. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Answerth Shoulder Test
Charlie Cameron Suspension Round 22
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Jack Payne Foot 5 weeks
Brandon Starcevich Concussion Test
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Answerth and Starcevich are both expected to be available at the weekend, just needing to get through main training on Thursday to tick off their final stages of recovery. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder 1 week
Orazio Fantasia Calf Test
Mitch McGovern Hip Test
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Hamstring Indefinite
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will put Fantasia and McGovern through their paces later this week to determine their availability for the weekend. Williams is expected to miss some time, though the club will wait to see how he recovers this week before determining the extent of his injury. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Mason Cox Knee Test
Charlie Dean Concussion 1-2 weeks
Josh Eyre Concussion Test
Jeremy Howe Hamstring Test
Beau McCreery Calf 1-2 weeks
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot TBC
Wil Parker Knee 1est
Jakob Ryan Calf 1 week
Lachie Schultz Concussion 1-2 weeks
Oscar Steene Toe 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Cox and Howe are both pushing to be available this weekend but need to prove their fitness at training on Thursday. Dean has entered concussion protocols, joining Schultz. Mitchell has experienced a setback in his bid to return from foot surgery.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 3-4 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf 1-2 weeks
Zach Reid Pectoral 9 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers suffered no fresh injury concerns from their loss to the Demons. They could regain gun midfielder Parish next week, while a timeline has now been set for Reid. Baldwin has been ruled out for the rest of the season. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Sean Darcy Concussion Test
Neil Erasmus Concussion 1 week
Oscar McDonald Knee 4-6 weeks
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 4-5 weeks
Alex Pearce Arm Test
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce is on track to return if he gets through training after pushing hard to play in round 18 but being held back. Darcy is also on track and has ticked all boxes so far after copping an accidental knee to the head. Erasmus is in concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. Brandon Walker got through his first game in the WAFL after a shoulder injury and felt no pain, putting him in the AFL selection frame this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tanner Bruhn Scaphoid Test
Toby Conway Foot Season
Mitch Edwards Back TBC
Cam Guthrie Achilles 3 weeks
Tom Hawkins Foot 3-5 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 2 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for ruck Conway with a navicular stress fracture ending his season. He will have surgery and is expected to be able to complete a full pre-season. Guthrie finally has some clarity on his return, expected in three weeks after a frustrating period dealing with his Achilles problem. In better news, Bruhn is a chance to return against the Bulldogs this weekend after strong progress in his recovery from a wrist fracture, while forward Shannon Neale is available after being cleared of damage from a knock to his throat. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Alex Davies Suspension Round 22
Sam Day Foot 3-5 weeks
Brandon Ellis Calf 1 week
Touk Miller Wrist 3-5 weeks
Ethan Read Leg 6 weeks
Jake Rogers Knee 4 weeks
Malcolm Rosas jnr Suspension Round 20
Jarrod Witts Back Test
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

A mixed bag for the Suns with Lachie Weller available after 12 months on the sidelines following knee surgery, but Ainsworth ruled out for the rest of the season with a "high grade AC joint injury" the club's physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said. Ainsworth will see a specialist this week to determine his next course of action. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Bedford Suspension Round 22
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Josh Fahey Foot 6-8 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle TBC
Josh Kelly Calf 3 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 2-3 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Indefinite
Harry Rowston Back Indefinite
Sam Taylor Testicle 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful Coniglio plays this week, having been subbed off with soreness in his shoulder last weekend. He didn't require scans, so it will simply be a case of whether he makes it through training in the coming days. Taylor is still around a fortnight away, while Kelly will miss much of the next month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Massimo D'Ambrosio Ankle Test
Jack Ginnivan Leg Test
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Chad Wingard Calf 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Ginnivan is pushing to be available against his old side on Saturday after missing the past two games due to a fractured fibula. The small forward trained on Monday but will need to be cleared on Thursday to return. D’Ambrosio will also face a fitness test later in the week after being subbed out with an ankle injury – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Max Gawn Ankle Test
Lachie Hunter Calf 1 week
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Gawn has been "incredibly diligent" in his rehab and is pushing to play against Fremantle after just one week on the sidelines with an ankle injury. A decision on his fitness will be made later in the week. Hunter succumbed to calf tightness while playing VFL on the weekend, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain. He is expected to miss one week. Spargo is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his troublesome Achilles last week. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put young ruck Free on the sidelines for an indefinite period, having sustained multiple concussions in the VFL over the last year. It was the only setback from last weekend's games. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ryan Burton Foot Test
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Lachie Jones Concussion TBC
Todd Marshall Hip Test
Trent McKenzie Hamstring Test
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Josh Sinn Quad Test
Ivan Soldo Knee 3 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

A mixed bag out of the weekend, with scans clearing Marshall of any serious damage, while Finlayson will not require surgery but will miss the rest of the season. Sinn and Burton will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back 3-4 weeks
Campbell Gray Hamstring 6-8 weeks
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Dustin Martin Back Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Marlion Pickett Calf 1-2 weeks
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle 1 week
Jack Ross Foot 2-3 weeks
Tim Taranto Concussion 1 week
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin once again is a test with his ongoing back issue, while Lynch is still sidelined for a few more weeks, having injured his "good" hamstring four weeks ago. After a frustrating season, Ross is within touching distance of a return after hurting his foot in April. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Anthony Caminiti Ankle Test
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Paddy Dow Ankle Test
Max Hall Back TBC
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
Max King Knee Season
Mattaes Phillipou Hip 3-4 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring 4 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Phillipou will be sidelined for up to a month after sustaining a hip injury in the loss to Adelaide last Saturday night. Mid-season recruit Hall is sidelined with a back injury, while Dow and Caminiti face fitness tests ahead of the clash against West Coast on Saturday – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Harry Cunningham Hamstring Test
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Justin McInerney Knee TBC
Patrick Snell Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Flying high on top of the ladder, the Swans also have one of the shortest injury lists in the competition, although the addition of McInerney is a huge blow given his form this season. The versatile 23-year-old will miss at least a few weeks and his return to play remains up in the air. Cunningham is expected to return after a hamstring issue, while Isaac Heeney will also be back from suspension. Callum Mills has pulled up a bit sore after playing a full game last week in his comeback from a long-term injury and might be an option to take the sub vest against Brisbane as the club carefully manages his return. Young guns Konstanty and Snell both picked up injuries in the past week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tyler Brockman Ankle TBC
Liam Duggan Concussion 1-2 weeks
Matt Flynn Ankle Test
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Knee TBC
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Ribs/lung Test
Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles will confirm the progress of McGovern on Tuesday evening after he drove back from Melbourne following rib/lung damage. Likewise Brockman, who finished Sunday's clash against Brisbane with an apparent ankle issue. Duggan will be unavailable for at least one week after entering concussion protocols. Petruccelle faces a fitness test after a hamstring strain suffered at training, while Jamieson continues to work through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 5-7 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jason Johannisen Calf 4-6 weeks
Liam Jones Knee 1-3 weeks
Aaron Naughton Concussion Test
James O'Donnell Concussion Test
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Adam Treloar Calf Test
Updated: July 16, 2024

Early prognosis

Treloar was a late out on Saturday with calf tightness and will need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face Geelong on Saturday. Naughton is on track to exit concussion protocols in time, but O’Donnell might need another week before being cleared to return. – Josh Gabelich