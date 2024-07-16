Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Season
|Karl Gallagher
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Hamill
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Izak Rankine
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|1 week
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Worrell has done a power of running through his rehab and is due back in the next week, with the Crows expecting him to hit the ground running. Hamill, likewise, will not be restricted on his legs after undergoing finger surgery, with the defender expecting clearance to complete ball work soon. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Shoulder
|Test
|Charlie Cameron
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Answerth and Starcevich are both expected to be available at the weekend, just needing to get through main training on Thursday to tick off their final stages of recovery. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hip
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will put Fantasia and McGovern through their paces later this week to determine their availability for the weekend. Williams is expected to miss some time, though the club will wait to see how he recovers this week before determining the extent of his injury. Jack Martin (calf) made his return through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Mason Cox
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Concussion
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Wil Parker
|Knee
|1est
|Jakob Ryan
|Calf
|1 week
|Lachie Schultz
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Cox and Howe are both pushing to be available this weekend but need to prove their fitness at training on Thursday. Dean has entered concussion protocols, joining Schultz. Mitchell has experienced a setback in his bid to return from foot surgery. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|9 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers suffered no fresh injury concerns from their loss to the Demons. They could regain gun midfielder Parish next week, while a timeline has now been set for Reid. Baldwin has been ruled out for the rest of the season. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Sean Darcy
|Concussion
|Test
|Neil Erasmus
|Concussion
|1 week
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|4-5 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|Test
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Pearce is on track to return if he gets through training after pushing hard to play in round 18 but being held back. Darcy is also on track and has ticked all boxes so far after copping an accidental knee to the head. Erasmus is in concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. Brandon Walker got through his first game in the WAFL after a shoulder injury and felt no pain, putting him in the AFL selection frame this week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Scaphoid
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|3 weeks
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|2 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
It's bad news for ruck Conway with a navicular stress fracture ending his season. He will have surgery and is expected to be able to complete a full pre-season. Guthrie finally has some clarity on his return, expected in three weeks after a frustrating period dealing with his Achilles problem. In better news, Bruhn is a chance to return against the Bulldogs this weekend after strong progress in his recovery from a wrist fracture, while forward Shannon Neale is available after being cleared of damage from a knock to his throat. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Alex Davies
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Sam Day
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|1 week
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|3-5 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|6 weeks
|Jake Rogers
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Suspension
|Round 20
|Jarrod Witts
|Back
|Test
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
A mixed bag for the Suns with Lachie Weller available after 12 months on the sidelines following knee surgery, but Ainsworth ruled out for the rest of the season with a "high grade AC joint injury" the club's physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said. Ainsworth will see a specialist this week to determine his next course of action. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Bedford
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Indefinite
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Indefinite
|Sam Taylor
|Testicle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful Coniglio plays this week, having been subbed off with soreness in his shoulder last weekend. He didn't require scans, so it will simply be a case of whether he makes it through training in the coming days. Taylor is still around a fortnight away, while Kelly will miss much of the next month. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Massimo D'Ambrosio
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Ginnivan
|Leg
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Ginnivan is pushing to be available against his old side on Saturday after missing the past two games due to a fractured fibula. The small forward trained on Monday but will need to be cleared on Thursday to return. D’Ambrosio will also face a fitness test later in the week after being subbed out with an ankle injury – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Gawn
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachie Hunter
|Calf
|1 week
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Gawn has been "incredibly diligent" in his rehab and is pushing to play against Fremantle after just one week on the sidelines with an ankle injury. A decision on his fitness will be made later in the week. Hunter succumbed to calf tightness while playing VFL on the weekend, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain. He is expected to miss one week. Spargo is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his troublesome Achilles last week. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will put young ruck Free on the sidelines for an indefinite period, having sustained multiple concussions in the VFL over the last year. It was the only setback from last weekend's games. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Burton
|Foot
|Test
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Todd Marshall
|Hip
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Quad
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
A mixed bag out of the weekend, with scans clearing Marshall of any serious damage, while Finlayson will not require surgery but will miss the rest of the season. Sinn and Burton will be tested later in the week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Back
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|1 week
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Martin once again is a test with his ongoing back issue, while Lynch is still sidelined for a few more weeks, having injured his "good" hamstring four weeks ago. After a frustrating season, Ross is within touching distance of a return after hurting his foot in April. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Anthony Caminiti
|Ankle
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Paddy Dow
|Ankle
|Test
|Max Hall
|Back
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Hip
|3-4 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Phillipou will be sidelined for up to a month after sustaining a hip injury in the loss to Adelaide last Saturday night. Mid-season recruit Hall is sidelined with a back injury, while Dow and Caminiti face fitness tests ahead of the clash against West Coast on Saturday – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Harry Cunningham
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|TBC
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Flying high on top of the ladder, the Swans also have one of the shortest injury lists in the competition, although the addition of McInerney is a huge blow given his form this season. The versatile 23-year-old will miss at least a few weeks and his return to play remains up in the air. Cunningham is expected to return after a hamstring issue, while Isaac Heeney will also be back from suspension. Callum Mills has pulled up a bit sore after playing a full game last week in his comeback from a long-term injury and might be an option to take the sub vest against Brisbane as the club carefully manages his return. Young guns Konstanty and Snell both picked up injuries in the past week. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|TBC
|Liam Duggan
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Ankle
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Knee
|TBC
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs/lung
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles will confirm the progress of McGovern on Tuesday evening after he drove back from Melbourne following rib/lung damage. Likewise Brockman, who finished Sunday's clash against Brisbane with an apparent ankle issue. Duggan will be unavailable for at least one week after entering concussion protocols. Petruccelle faces a fitness test after a hamstring strain suffered at training, while Jamieson continues to work through a patella tendon knee issue. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|5-7 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|5-7 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Aaron Naughton
|Concussion
|Test
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|Test
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 16, 2024
Early prognosis
Treloar was a late out on Saturday with calf tightness and will need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face Geelong on Saturday. Naughton is on track to exit concussion protocols in time, but O’Donnell might need another week before being cleared to return. – Josh Gabelich