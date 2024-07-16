Mason Cox and Jeremy Howe could be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday, but Tom Mitchell has reported soreness in his foot again

Mason Cox during Collingwood's training session at the AIA Centre on May 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD veterans Mason Cox and Jeremy Howe are on track to return against Hawthorn on Saturday, but Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell has had a setback in his bid to return from the foot problem that has ruined his second season at the club.

Cox hasn’t played since sustaining a grade-two medial collateral ligament injury in the draw against Fremantle in round 11, with the American also suffering a concussion in the nasty incident at Optus Stadium.

The 33-year-old trained on Tuesday and will need to prove his fitness at training on Thursday, but is tracking towards a return after two months on the sidelines.

Howe missed Friday night's loss to Geelong due to hamstring awareness but will face the Hawks at the MCG if he completes training this week.

It would be a timely boost for Craig McRae’s side who are languishing in 12th spot, a game outside the eight after three consecutive losses, with six rounds to play in 2024.

The Magpies will consider recalling Dan McStay for the first time since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at the start of December.

McStay made a successful return in the VFL at the AIA Centre on Saturday, playing across the first three quarters and impressing with his attack and movement, just seven and a half months after recovering from a knee reconstruction.

The 29-year-old would provide the Magpies with another marking target to help cover the loss of Brody Mihocek, who has been ruled out of the rest of the home and away season with a torn pectoral muscle.

After starting a running program last week, Mitchell reported soreness again in his foot and will take longer to return to action.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since Anzac Day due to plantar fascia that limited his output in the earlier stages of the season, before requiring surgery in June.

Key defender Charlie Dean has entered concussion protocols and won't be available this weekend, following a big hit in the VFL. Iliro Smit hurt his shoulder in that game but has recovered fine.