Zak Butters kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a test for even the toughest teams this week after plenty of curveballs were thrown our way with suspensions, injury and poor form all contributing to the scramble to reach 22. Who said having rookies on field was a thing of the past?

One guy who understood the struggle was Sydney running machine and popular VC option Errol Gulden (MID, $1,029,000) who stepped up with a round-high 151 from 41 disposals and eight marks, which included a sensational last quarter of 57 to ease the burden of finding a skipper.

All the popular replacements for Max Gawn in the ruck department went well but it was a big Saint that rose above the rest to take the mantle. Rowan Marshall (RUC, $977,000) made the most of the favourable wet conditions and repeat stoppages to score 150 which was heavily inflated by a season-high 48 hitouts and nine tackles. His hot form which includes five triple-figure scores on the trot should continue this week in a match-up with the Eagles.

In regards to the rookies, credit where credit is due.

In a week where the scoring punch of the youngsters was once again required, didn't they step up with some sensational performances. Lawson Humphries (MID/DEF, $384,000) led the way with a sensational 105 that included 13 marks, Zane Trew (MID, $294,000) lost the sub vest and collected 21 disposals on his way to 96 while Ollie Dempsey (MID/FWD, $696,000) continued his great form with 94. It didn't end there with Roos ball-magnet Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $717,000) collecting 25 touches and seven marks for 89, equal with Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $409,000), while popular call-ups Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $439,000) and Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $367,000) filled gaps for depleted forward lines with 80 and 70 respectively.

MOST TRADED IN

Zac Taylor (MID, $216,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $384,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $787,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $744,000)

Zane Trew (MID, $294,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $751,000)

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $451,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $435,000)

Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000)

Jack Crisp (MID/DEF, $858,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $384,000) +$90,000

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $367,000) +$74,000

Logan Evans (DEF, $431,000) +$71,000

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $460,000) +$52,000

Connor Rozee (MID, $824,000) +$50,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $449,000) -$59,000

Curtis Taylor (MID/FWD, $457,000) -$58,000

Nick Hind (DEF/FWD, $453,000) -$56,000

Liam Duggan (DEF, $764,000) -$55,000

Josh Ward (MID, $525,000) -$49,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $384,000) -32

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $367,000) -18

Zac Taylor (MID, $216,000) -10

Logan Evans (DEF, $431,000) -4

Steely Green (FWD, $234,000) -3

Shaun Mannagh celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Sam Flanders (FWD/MID, $969,000) 150

Liam Duggan (DEF, $764,000) 136

Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000) 132

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $931,000) 132

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $987,000) 130

STOCKS UP

Tom Stewart (DEF, $787,000): After a frustrating start to the year, the hard-nosed Cat is enjoying the fruits of a role change that has seen a significant spike in centre bounce attendances (CBAs). Since running through the middle, his scores speak for themselves with 105, 125 and 113 coming in his last three for an average of 114 in that time. The beauty of it is, he still floats back and spends plenty of time behind the ball so he is getting the best of both worlds and it is working. He has a BE of 54 heading into a game against the Dogs at GMHBA Stadium and he is a genuine bargain to consider.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $744,000): The hard-working half-forward made the most of his licence to roam up the ground against the Pies, collecting 27 disposals, taking seven marks, laying four tackles and kicking a goal for 116. The Cats have a great fixture ahead for forwards and he comes in at a great price, as his BE of 70 suggests.

Gryan Miers in action during the R9 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on May 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Zak Butters (MID, $904,000): On paper, the in-form star has a dream match-up this week against the Tigers in Adelaide. Richmond has been giving up points for fun of late, while the 23-year-old has turned it up a notch the past month, including scores of 124, 133 and 136 with his most recent stat line consisting of 35 disposals and 12 marks. The only flag here is that the Tigers have been using Jack Graham as a tagger with reasonable effect and he would be the No.1 target in my opinion.

Patrick Cripps (MID, $896,000): After thinking it was Sam Walsh who carried the Fantasy baton in the middle for the Blues, the skipper has had other ideas. The inspirational 29-year-old is on a four-game tear with scores of 115, 129, 105 and 127 while looking unstoppable. He has a nice match-up on the Roos this week and with the Blues needing to bounce back in a big way, don't be surprised to see the big fella carrying the team on his shoulders yet again. He has a BE of just 77.

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $751,000): The fact the Suns defender is so highly traded out this week is a reflection of the amount of other issues coaches had to deal with last week before learning Friday afternoon that Sexton didn't make the 22. He has been a rollercoaster this season, in and out of a lot of teams twice but at the end of the day, he has been an outstanding servant, averaging 85 across 11 games and increasing an impressive $369k.

Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000): The Dockers defender quite simply forced his way into a number of teams prior to his bye when he went on a scoring spree for the ages that consisted of 161, 105, 126, 144 and 142. Well, the post-bye reset and the fact the Dockers are now kicking the ball forward hasn't worked well for his owners given he returned from the break with scores of 70, 68, 97, 101 and 67 from 15 disposals, seven marks and one tackle on the weekend. He has become a liability and with a BE of 132, he needs to be traded.

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $858,000): Now don't get me wrong, I am a huge fan of the Pies midfielder but he was always going to take a hit with Scott Pendlebury and Jordan De Goey returning to a midfield that he had basically kept above water himself for a number of weeks. In their second game reunited, Crisp went on a five-minute tear kicking three goals for an impressive 112 but that sort of scoring punch is unsustainable, as we saw on the weekend where he managed just 69, his lowest since round seven. He is still a gun, but there are safer scorers above him now.

Jack Crisp in action during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $785,000): The Dockers defender, turned MID, turned FWD has been a popular pick this season but the wheels have fallen off since spending more time up front. He has gone from a safe, consistent contributor averaging around the triple-figure mark to averaging 74 in his last three including a 37. He has now dropped $20k from his original asking price and can be traded despite his favourable fixturing.

Caleb Serong (MID, $823,000): The 23-year-old ball-magnet was considered one of the top available midfielders this pre-season and his opening score of 161 did nothing to suggest otherwise. He carried his great form on for a number of weeks but unfortunately, he has been a shadow of that in recent times with a five-week drought of triple-figure returns. In his defence, he cops attention from the opposition more often than not, especially when he gets off to a hot start, but he has now dropped $153k on his opening price and has a BE of 116, a total he hasn't hit since round eight.

