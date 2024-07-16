Liam Duggan lies concussed after being tackled by Charlie Cameron during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Cameron will miss Brisbane's next three matches after failing to overturn his three-game suspension at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday afternoon.

Cameron will return for round 22's clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Cameron originally copped a three-match suspension for his tackle on West Coast's Liam Duggan, which was graded by the match review officer as careless, severe impact and high contact, which triggered a three-match ban.

In the first of three challenges at the tribunal on Tuesday night, Brisbane argued Cameron's actions weren't unreasonable in the circumstances, therefore didn't constitute rough conduct.

However the Tribunal didn't agree and upheld the ban.

Greater Western Sydney gun Toby Bedford and Gold Coast midfielder Alex Davies will also appeal their three-match bans at the conclusion of Cameron's hearing.

Cameron drove Duggan into the ground in the opening minute of the second quarter at Optus Stadium on Sunday, with Duggan hitting the back of his head and immediately heading to the bench with trainers.

With both arms pinned, Cameron used his bodyweight to drive Duggan to ground and the premiership defender looked dazed as he made his way off before being substituted out of the game due to concussion.

The Lions forward was staring at a one-game suspension earlier in the year for a tackle on Melbourne's Jake Lever, but Brisbane argued successfully to have the ban overturned due to Cameron's "good character".

Bedford is the next cab off the rank, followed by Davies. This article will be updated with the outcomes of those cases.

Bedford's chase-down tackle on Richmond's Tim Taranto at the MCG ended the star Tiger's day midway through the last quarter.

The Giants tagger dived on Taranto as he grabbed the ball out of a ruck contest, with the midfielder suffering a concussion from the impact.

The incident has also been graded careless, severe impact and high contact, which is a three-week ban.

On the Gold Coast, Davies was cited for his clumsy run-in with Port's Lachie Jones in the opening quarter.

The Power defender stood over a loose ball and was about to pick it up when Davies clattered into him at high speed, with Jones hitting the turf immediately before being escorted from the field. He failed a head injury assessment test and was substituted out of the game with concussion.

It was Davies' first game back in the senior team since round 11 after some strong VFL form.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, attracting a three-match suspension.

