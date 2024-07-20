Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Logan Morris, Tanner Bruhn, Kynan Brown. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday July 20, 2.10pm ACST

Daniel Curtin continued to push for another chance at senior level with a good performance in Adelaide's 38-point win over North Adelaide on Saturday.

Curtin, the No.8 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, had 20 disposals, five clearances and kicked two goals.

Kieran Strachan dominated in the ruck with 14 disposals, 44 hitouts and five clearances.

Ned McHenry was busy with 22 touches, James Borlase had 18 and Chris Burgess kicked two goals from his 13 disposals.

Oscar Ryan (23 disposals) continues to push for an AFL debut and Chayce Jones kicked one goal from 14 touches.

Harry Schoenberg (20 disposals and a goal) and Charlie Edwards (13) were solid and Toby Murray kicked three majors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 20, 12.05pm AEST

Logan Morris responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong performance in Brisbane's five-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

Morris had 22 disposals, nine marks and kicked four goals in an excellent display.

Jaxon Prior was prolific with 32 disposals (all of which were kicks), while Darcy Fort dominated in the ruck with 20 disposals, 47 hitouts and eight clearances.

Joining Morris in impressing up forward was Will McLachlan, who kicked three goals.

Harry Sharp (20 disposals and a goal), Jarryd Lyons (21 and one) and James Tunstill (23) were strong contributors.

Noah Answerth (23 disposals), Brandon Ryan (16 and a goal) and James Madden (16) were also good.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Ikon Park, Sunday July 21, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Ikon Park, Sunday July 21, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 20, 3.40pm AEST

Tanner Bruhn marked his return from injury with a dominant performance in Geelong's draw with Footscray on Saturday.

The midfielder was a standout at a wet GMHBA Stadium, finishing with 35 disposals, 10 clearances, seven tackles and a goal.

Rhys Stanley was important in the ruck and had 18 disposals, 48 hitouts, seven clearances and also kicked a major.

Midfielder Mitch Hardie (31 disposals) impressed and Jed Bews finished with 26 touches.

Jhye Clark (16 disposals, eight tackles and a goal), Oisin Mullin (14) and Mark O'Connor (17 and a goal) were good contributors.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown ISP, Saturday July 20, 9.35am AEST

Veteran Rory Atkins had the ball on a string but it wasn't enough to get Gold Coast over the line against Greater Western Sydney, going down by 27 points on Saturday afternoon.

Atkins collected 38 disposals, seven marks and five tackles, while midfielder Brayden Fiorini was also busy with 31 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances.

Forwards James Tsitas (25 disposals, seven tackles, five clearances) and Tom Berry (23 disposals, four tackles, four clearances) found plenty of the ball, Darcy Macpherson toiled hard with six tackles and five clearances to go with his 20 disposals and young midfielder Jack Mahony finished with 19 disposals and five tackles.

Untried rookie Sandy Brock kicked a team-high two goals from eight disposals, while Oskar Faulkhead (22 touches) and Sean Lemmens (18 disposals, nine marks) both kicked one goal.

Academy graduate Hewago Oea (17 disposals) was also in action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown ISP, Saturday July 20, 9.35am AEST

A four-goal haul from first-year forward Phoenix Gothard has helped Greater Western Sydney to a 27-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

Gothard collected 19 disposals and had six clearances and four tackles to go with his bag of goals in a standout performance.

Defender Nick Haynes collected a team-high 37 touches and 13 marks, while forward Conor Stone was equally as prolific with 33 touches and 15 marks.

Tasmanian draftee James Leake continued to impress in his first year, finishing with 25 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances, while midfielder Jacob Wehr was among the action with 29 touches, nine marks and three clearances.

Young forwards Max Gruzewski (14 disposals, nine marks) and Nathan Wardius (12 disposals) each kicked two goals, while versatile tall Adam Kennedy (18 disposals, four marks), Lachlan Keeffe (eight, 12 hitouts) and Callum Brown (14) all kicked one major.

Wade Derksen (22 touches, five marks), Ryan Angwin (11, seven tackles) and Leek Aleer (12, five) were other Giants in action.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 20, 2.05pm AEST

Seamus Mitchell put his hand up for a senior recall with a busy performance in Box Hill's 14-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Mitchell had a game-high 34 disposals, including 10 marks and five tackles, in the Hawks' victory.

Harry Morrison was also busy with 25 disposals and 10 marks, while Jai Serong had 26 touches.

Jack O'Sullivan kicked two goals from 18 disposals and Henry Hustwaite had 23 touches, six tackles and five clearances.

Cooper Stephens (19 disposals), Ethan Phillips (16) and Ned Reeves (nine disposals, 18 hitouts and a goal) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday July 20, 1.05pm AEST

Rookie Kynan Brown racked up some big numbers in Casey's 27-point loss to Frankston on Saturday, gathering a massive 24 tackles to go along with 27 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal.

Fellow rookie Will Verrall also got amongst it, the young ruckman amassing 45 hitouts, 18 disposals and seven clearances.

Blake Howes (21 touches, six tackles) and Marty Hore (21 touches, 10 marks) were busy, while Josh Schache (18 disposals) got plenty of ball for a big man.

Shane McAdam was off line in the windy conditions, kicking 0.3 from 14 touches, but put plenty of forward-half pressure on, laying 12 tackles.

Oliver Sestan also failed to make the most of his opportunities with 0.2 from 17 disposals, while tall forward Matt Jefferson didn't manage a major from his 14 touches.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Saturday July 20, 2.05pm AEST

Jaidyn Stephenson was North Melbourne's leading ball-winner in a 14-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Stephenson gathered 29 disposals and 11 marks as the Kangaroos fell to defeat.

Hugh Greenwood had a game-high 11 clearances to go with his 23 disposals and eight tackles in a typically tough performance.

Small forward Blake Drury kicked three goals from 15 touches and Will Phillips had 20 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances.

Charlie Lazzaro (20 disposals) was busy, Cooper Harvey kicked one goal from 17 touches and Zane Duursma booted a major from his seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v South Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Sunday July 21, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond at DSV Stadium, Saturday July 20, 5.05pm AEST

Top draft hopeful Jagga Smith shone in his first VFL hitout, racking up a game-high 31 disposals in Richmond's 22-point loss to Williamstown.

The top-10 prospect finished with five marks and eight clearances to go with his impressive disposal tally in a dominant performance at senior level.

Smith will play for Richmond's VFL side over the next month after a stellar under-18 campaign for Vic Metro where he was named skipper of the All-Australian team.

Smith is a local to the Tigers, playing at the Richmond Junior Football Club as a youngster, and clubs see him as a top-10 selection among an even top group.

Defender Jacob Blight finished with 15 disposals and three marks, while 2022 mid-season rookie selection Jacob Bauer kicked two goals from his 13 disposals.

Forward Matthew Coulthard (12 disposals, four marks) and untried ruck Oliver Hayes-Brown (19 hitouts) were the only other senior-listed Tigers in action.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Southport at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday July 20, 1.05pm AEST

It was a big finish from Isaac Keeler that got Sandringham over the line for a one-point win against Southport on Saturday.

The key forward kicked three goals for the match, including the only two of the final term as the Zebras came back from 35-points down during the third quarter.

Paddy Dow was Sandy's biggest ballwinner with 32 disposals and 11 clearances.

Ben Paton (22 disposals) also kept busy, while ruck duo Tom Campbell (33 hitouts, 19 touches, one goal) and Max Heath (20 hitouts, 19 disposals, six clearances) did their bit to gain control around stoppages.

Veteran defender Zaine Cordy had 20 touches and seven marks,

Matthew Allison's radar was off, kicking 0.4 from 16 disposals, Olli Hotton also finished with 16, as did Angus Hastie.

Category B rookie duo Angus McLennan (15 disposals) and Liam O'Connell (10) continued their development.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 20, 12.05pm AEST

Caiden Cleary and Angus Sheldrick impressed in Sydney's five-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Cleary (21 disposals, nine tackles and a goal) and Sheldrick (26, eight clearances and a goal) made their mark in the defeat.

Jaiden Magor had 24 touches, Aaron Francis had 22 and Peter Ladhams had 20 and kicked two goals.

Joel Hamling was unable to make the most of his chances, kicking 1.4 from 19 disposals.

Caleb Mitchell (18 disposals and a goal), Lachlan McAndrew (six, 26 hitouts and seven tackles) and Sam Wicks (17 and six clearances) were solid contributors.

Sam Reid kicked two goals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Footscray at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday July 20, 3.40pm AEST

Caleb Daniel produced a good performance in Footscray's draw with Geelong on Saturday.

The Bulldog had 31 disposals, eight clearances and eight tackles in the wet conditions at GMHBA Stadium.

Riley Garcia was good again with 21 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal.

Oskar Baker kicked three important goals to go with his 18 disposals and Alex Keath (23 disposals), Luke Cleary (20) and Charlie Clarke (14 and a goal) were also good.

As he continues to push for an AFL debut, Jedd Busslinger had 21 disposals, while Harvey Gallagher had 17 and kicked a goal.